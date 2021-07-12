Cancel
Minneapolis, MN

St. Paul woman sues over alleged injury during Floyd protest

The Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A St. Paul woman who says she was shot in the face with a projectile while protesting peacefully outside a Minneapolis police precinct after the killing of George Floyd has filed a federal lawsuit.

Ana Marie Gelhaye says the shooting caused permanent injury to her eye. The suit alleges that police violated her constitutional rights, including First Amendment protections.

“Making matters worse, no MPD officer rendered aid to Gelhaye after she was shot,” according to the suit. “Instead, several bystanders (who happened to be nurses/medical workers) provided immediate first aid on the street and then at Moon Palace Books, a store in the area, before rushing Gelhaye to Abbott Northwestern Emergency Department.”

Medical professionals say in court documents that Gelhaye suffered iris and retinal trauma and other permanent damage, incurring expensive medical bills. Documents state she also experienced psychological damage, the Star Tribune reported.

The Minneapolis city attorney declined to comment on the suit.

