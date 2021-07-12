Cancel
Relationship Advice

'We're in it forever': Chip and Joanna Gaines open up about their 18-year marriage and why divorcing is 'not an option'

Daily Mail
 17 days ago

They have built a business empire together and recently celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary.

And throughout their journey, Chip and Joanna Gaines, are in agreement about one thing; quitting is not option for them.

The couple talked about the key to their long-lasting relationship in an interview with Access Hollywood on Monday, revealing that they have never considered splitting up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28mYdB_0audhMet00
Together forever: Chip and Joanna Gaines talked about the key to their long-lasting relationship in an interview with Access Hollywood on Monday, revealing that they have never considered splitting up

'Jo and I are not quitters,' Chip, 46, said. 'Throwing in the towel is not something that ever really comes to mind.

'Divorce or leaving one another is not really an option for us. And so somehow that little foundation has definitely served us well because things have definitely been challenging, we’re not perfect and we have issues and trials and errors just like anybody… We’re in it forever.' Chip explained.

The author recalled a particularly challenging time, during the housing crash of 2008 and the years that followed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a1zak_0audhMet00
'Jo and I are not quitters,' Chip, 46, said. 'Throwing in the towel is not something that ever really comes to mind
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ye6nM_0audhMet00
'Divorce or leaving one another is not really an option for us. And so somehow that little foundation has definitely served us well because things have definitely been challenging,' Chip explained

'Jo and I had multiple opportunities to quit and it's just not in our DNA.' he added.

The couple have five children; Drake, 17, Ella Rose is 14, Duke is 13, Emmie Kay is 11 and Crew, three.

The couple began their career in construction and design of homes in Waco, Texas and now have several businesses, including the Magnolia Market at the Silos, a restaurant Magnolia Table and a luxury bed and breakfast destination in Waco.

The enterprising couple signed a deal with Target for their own line of home goods, launched a magazine Magnolia Journal and published design, gardening and children's books.

The launched their TV career on HGTV in 2013 with Fixer Upper, which documented them flipping homes into their signature farmhouse chic style.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=453LAy_0audhMet00
Solid: The couple celebrated their 18th anniversary last month and have five children together; Drake, 17, Ella Rose is 14, Duke is 13, Emmie Kay is 11 and Crew, three
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HUA1l_0audhMet00
Empire: The couple began their career in construction and design of homes in Waco, Texas and now have several businesses, including the Magnolia Market at the Silos

Since wrapping five seasons of the hugely popular show, the couple are now embarking on a host of exciting new content on their own network.

Magnolia Network, launches on July 15 with their new look show Fixer Upper Welcome Home, plus new shows like Restoration Road and Homegrown.

After delays caused principally by the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple and the the network announced that they'll be launching an app with digital content on July 15, while the television channel won't debut until January 2022.

Magnolia Network, which replaces the DIY Network, will offer original programming, new seasons of some of the former DIY Network shows and all past episodes of HGTV's Fixer Upper.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a7j6p_0audhMet00
'Jo and I had multiple opportunities to quit and it's just not in our DNA.' Chip added

Daily Mail

