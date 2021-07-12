Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Northfield, MN

More arrests made in Greenvale Township death investigation; Hillmann receives high praise from school board; City publishes new strategic plan

By Rich Larson
kymnradio.net
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDakota County officials announced on Friday that two more arrests have been made in connection with the death. investigation of Chris LaFontaine. In a statement, the Dakota County Sheriff’s Department said 29-year-old Nicholas Alan Taylor and 22-year-old Ryann Elizabeth Smith were arrested Friday after outside of Laurel, Montana after a pursuit with multiple Montana law enforcement jurisdictions.

kymnradio.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wadena, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
County
Dakota County, MN
Dakota County, MN
Government
Northfield, MN
Government
City
Northfield, MN
Dakota County, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Montana State
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Northfield, MN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wisconsin#High School#Housing Affordability#City#Peabody Of Red Wing#School Board Chair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

In one-two punch to Trump, Justice Dept OK's release of taxes, memo

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump suffered twin setbacks on Friday when the Justice Department cleared the way to release his tax records and disclosed a memo showing he urged top officials last year to falsely claim his election defeat was "corrupt." The department, reversing course from...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy