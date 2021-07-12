"Mr. Wonderful" Paul Orndorff, WWE Hall Of Famer, Has Passed Away

During his recent podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T talked about Jeff Hardy defeating NXT Champion Karrion Kross on last week’s episode of WWE RAW…. “What was the internet set ablaze for? What do they have to do with the show? Guys, it’s not about the match most of the time, it’s about the story. Karrion Kross is a guy who’s the NXT Champion and he’s undefeated down in NXT. But one thing you have to realize is that it’s still NXT…..losing to Jeff Hardy in a match that everybody in the world thought Karrion Kross making his debut is a match that he’s supposed to win, but Jeff Hardy is still a veteran to the game. Jeff Hardy didn’t go out there and beat him with the Whisper in the Wind either. Jeff Hardy stole the match from Karrion Kross. When they’re doing this, they’re doing it for a reason. When they did that, it was all for a reason. You gotta understand what the reason is opposed to just trying to analyze it and think you know exactly the way it should have went because you didn’t get what you thought you should’ve got at that moment.”