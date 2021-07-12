Cancel
"Mr. Wonderful" Paul Orndorff, WWE Hall Of Famer, Has Passed Away

By Ryan Fassett
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSad news this afternoon as WWE Hall of Famer and iconic 1980s wrestling villain "Mr. Wonderful" Paul Orndorff has passed away at the age of 71. Orndorff is best remembered for being one of Hulk Hogan's earliest and best adversaries in the mid-80s WWF, at the onset of "Hulkamania" and just when the company was expanding and becoming a national hit. Orndorff will always go down in history for being in the main event match of the very first Wrestlemania in 1985 at Madison Square Garden, teaming with fellow mega-heel "Rowdy" Roddy Piper in a tag team match against Hogan and Mr. T.

