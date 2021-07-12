Avison Young – Represents Landlord in Lease Extension of 4,792 sf of Office Space
Avison Young commercial real estate is pleased to announce that Ashley Jackrel, CCIM, Chris Fraser, CCIM, Leslie Fellabom, and Kisha Lyles represented LRC Leeds Holdings, LLC, in the lease extension of 4,792 sf of office space located at World Trade Center Charleston, 4500 Leeds Ave, Suite 221W, in North Charleston, South Carolina, to Limestone College. Anthony M Rye and Preston Sanders of Newmark Knight Frank represented the Tenant.crbjbizwire.com
Comments / 0