Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
North Charleston, SC

Avison Young – Represents Landlord in Lease Extension of 4,792 sf of Office Space

By CRBJ Biz Wire
crbjbizwire.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAvison Young commercial real estate is pleased to announce that Ashley Jackrel, CCIM, Chris Fraser, CCIM, Leslie Fellabom, and Kisha Lyles represented LRC Leeds Holdings, LLC, in the lease extension of 4,792 sf of office space located at World Trade Center Charleston, 4500 Leeds Ave, Suite 221W, in North Charleston, South Carolina, to Limestone College. Anthony M Rye and Preston Sanders of Newmark Knight Frank represented the Tenant.

crbjbizwire.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Business
Charleston, SC
Real Estate
City
Charleston, SC
North Charleston, SC
Business
North Charleston, SC
Real Estate
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landlord#Commercial Real Estate#Office Space#Avison Young#Lrc Leeds Holdings#Llc#Limestone College#Newmark Knight Frank#Tenant
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden tells federal workers: Get vaccinated or submit to testing

President Biden on Thursday is directing all federal employees and onsite contractors to show that they are vaccinated or otherwise submit to regular coronavirus testing, a major step that will likely cause other private sector businesses to follow suit. Biden is also instructing his administration to apply similar standards to...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Former longtime Sen. Carl Levin dies at 87

Former Sen. Carl Levin (D-Mich.), a 36-year veteran of the Senate and a key voice on military issues, has died at the age of 87. The Levin Center at Wayne State University in Detroit announced the late senator’s death Thursday evening, calling him "a dearly beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, and life-long public servant.”
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...
Mental HealthPosted by
Fox News

Michael Phelps on Simone Biles' situation: 'It broke my heart'

Simone Biles' decision to withdraw from two Tokyo Olympics gymnastics events sent shockwaves across the world this week and led to empathy from retired swimmer Michael Phelps. Phelps is one of the most-decorated Olympic swimmers of all time and in his retirement has raised awareness for mental health issues. He told NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico on Wednesday that Biles’ situation over the last few days "broke my heart."

Comments / 0

Community Policy