Bitcoin made a solid comeback in recent times following a brutal selloff in May. The world’s biggest digital coin bounced back sharply to reach $39,000 on Jul 26. Citing a MarketWatch article, according to CoinDesk data, the price of bitcoin rallied over the weekend and is now trading above the 50-day moving average for the first time since the beginning of May. Especially in the last five days, the price of bitcoin jumped 26%, a tell-tale sign of positive momentum.