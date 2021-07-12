Marco's Pizza Is the Classic Family Franchise That Keeps On Giving

With a state motto of Wisdom, Justice, Moderation, do your appetite justice by being smart and making your way to one of these succulent steakhouses, and I wouldn't worry about the moderation thing, with juicy steaks like these it's time to forget the calories and dive head first into a beefy carb dining experience. Because, when in the Peach State be sure to bring your appetite--Georgia is known for some of the best steakhouses and chophouses in the country and some steaks that should definitely be on your bucket list of good eats.