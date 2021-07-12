Marco's Pizza Is the Classic Family Franchise That Keeps On Giving

Cancel
Have you had Marco's Pizza? It's hard to avoid trying their pizza with over 1000 Marco's Pizzas in 34 states, not to mention locations in Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, and even India! Their corporate HQ operates from good 'ole Toledo, Ohio where it was founded in 1978 by Italian born Pasquale "Pat" Giammarco. Marco's Pizza credits its success with making authentic Italian pizza with the freshest authentic Italian quality ingredients. And that business model has paid off.

