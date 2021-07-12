Volunteers needed for city committees
The City of Keizer is looking for volunteers to fill a handful of roles on committees and commissions. • A four-year term on the Mid-Willamette Valley Community Development Partnership. The partnership identifies regional community development priorities and facilitates regional, intergovernmental coordination of development initiatives. The board has detailed membership requirements with Keizer’s assigned member being someone in the professional field. The board meets once a year at the Council of Governments building in downtown Salem.www.keizertimes.com
Comments / 0