Pokémon GO Fest Lava Hour: Terrakion Raid Guide Mini

By Theo Dwyer
bleedingcool.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe road to GO Fest 2021 has begun. On Sunday, July 18th, 2021, the second day of GO Fest in Pokémon GO, every Legendary Pokémon that has ever been in raids will return for a block of battles during the day. As we count down the days until the event launches, Bleeding Cool will host a series of mini raid guides that offers the top 10 overall counters and then the top 10 non-Shadow and non-Mega counters. In addition to this, these guides will point out species with shared weaknesses so that you can create raid squads with multiple uses. Finally, each guide ends with a breakdown of the raid schedule for GO Fest 2021: Day Two. This guide will focus on Lava Hour: Terrakion.

