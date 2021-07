CAMBRIDGE, MD.- Always on whenever they need it. That’s the goal of the new FirstNet cell site in Dorchester County. I’m told, the ribbon cutting today was a celebration but also a win for public safety communication. “Being able to provide a secured, dedicated network called FirstNet is paramount to them because they can then securely do their job and not worry if their information is going to get trapped somewhere or caught up in a filter or another problem they could encounter,” said Senior Public Safety Advisor for FirstNet Authority’s Lori Stone.