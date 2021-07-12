The wheels are turning at ULC

BROOKINGS – Through a generous donation by the Leibel family in memory of their mother, Orpha Leibel, United Living Community has received a Chat rickshaw bike. This bike enables residents to freely enjoy bike rides without having the physical demands of biking themselves. The Chat rickshaw has a comfortable seat at the front of the bike for passengers to enjoy the scenery. A canopy shields riders from sun and rain. A trained staff member does the pedaling, with an electric assistance included in the design of the bike. This unique powerful pedal assistance includes a starting aid/launch control and a reverse function, though the driver maintains control of the bike at all times.