Bob Harris posthumously honored with top North Dakota broadcasting award
BISMARCK (KFGO) – The North Dakota Broadcasters Association has recognized KFGO personality Bob Harris with its top honor. Harris, who died of Covid-19 related complications last Dec., is the 2020 Broadcasters Association Pioneer Award recipient. Executive Director Beth Helfrich says the award goes to a radio or television broadcaster who has made significant and lasting contributions to the industry.froggyweb.com
Comments / 0