Government allows MPs to vote on cut to foreign aid

By Long Reads
BBC
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMPs will be able to vote on the government's cut to the foreign aid budget on Tuesday. While many want to reverse the cut, the government is proposing to link any future increase in aid spending to a fall in public debt. It wants the independent Office for Budget Responsibility...

