The Citadel Board Keeps Freeze in Place: No Tuition Increases Again for 2021-2022 Academic Year

 17 days ago

The Citadel Board of Visitors voted not to raise tuition for the 2021-2022 academic year during a meeting on June 11. “The Board is elated to be able to continue a tuition freeze for the third consecutive year for our cadets and students,” said Col. Myron C. Harrington Jr., USMC (Ret.). “America, South Carolina and our Citadel families are moving forward after a difficult and unprecedented pandemic year. The appropriations from the South Carolina General Assembly, as well as the college’s continuing strategies to control costs, enabled us to offer The Citadel’s transformative education and development experience to as many cadets and students as possible at the same tuition rates as 2019.”

