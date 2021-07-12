Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Mondo Music Release Of The Week: Black Widow Score Plus Pins

By Jeremy Konrad
bleedingcool.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMondo releases new vinyl special editions every single Wednesday. They are the ultimate edition of whatever they put out, featuring extensive liner notes, brand-new commissioned artwork, and always have a limited-edition size. The vinyl itself is usually colored or a photo disc, as well. Basically, it's like the Criterion Collection of movie and gaming soundtracks. This week sees the release of the score to the latest entry in the MCU, Black Widow. The score comes pressed across two 180 gram colored discs, featuring the entire score from composer Lorne Balfe. Also included are liner notes from Balfe and director Cate Shortland. Check it out below.

bleedingcool.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorne Balfe
Person
Cate Shortland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Widow#Pins#Espionage#Marvel#Mcu#Hollywood Records#Marvel Studios#Russian#The Mondo Record Shop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
Music
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Theatre Owners Say Disney Screwed Up By Releasing Black Widow Digitally

For theater chains, the COVID pandemic was a nightmare worse than anything they could have imagined. Not only did they have to close their doors indefinitely, but major movies began simultaneously releasing in theaters and online. This was something they’ve campaigned against for years, with AMC publically announcing they were boycotting Universal movies after Trolls World Tour was the first pandemic movie to premiere online.
MoviesDecider

‘Black Widow’ Announces Early Digital Release Date

After a summer of action-packed excitement on the big screen and Disney+ Premier Access, Black Widow is backflipping into an early digital release this August. Disney has announced the Marvel movie will land on all major digital platforms on August 10, just two weeks away, with never-before-seen bonus footage including deleted scenes, a gag reel, and featurettes.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Black Widow’ Sets Early Release On Digital Platforms In August, DVD In September

Much like the character themselves in the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” “Black Widow” is dropping surprisingly early. Marvel Studios’ latest feature film is launching on all major digital platforms come August 10 and then on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on September 14. While that may see seem disastrously early — the early release can’t help but feel like Disney simply throwing in the towel on “Black Widow’s” theatrical release, following major second and third-week drops after a pandemic record-setting opening weekend — to be fair, the timing of the quick home release does have precedent, however, with recent, would-be Disney blockbusters – with “Mulan” and “Raya And The Last Dragon” both hitting video-on-demand to own after just one month. Then Blu-ray and DVD after two months, and finally free on Disney+ after three. So essentially, while many fans or pundits may want to sound alarm bells at “Black Widows” poor box office, this is their Premiere Access release strategy.
TV SeriesWDW News Today

Marvel’s “Hawkeye” Show Sets Release Date on Disney+

Clint Barton will return in the upcoming Disney+ show, “Hawkeye,” which has finally set a premiere date. Coming November 24, 2021, the show will star Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld, and presumably pick up after the events of “Avengers: Endgame” and the post-credits scene in “Black Widow.”. Marvel Studios announced...
MoviesStarWars.com

Tempest Runner Audio Original Cast Revealed – Exclusive

The story of the High Republic era will soon continue, but in a whole new way. In Star Wars: The High Republic: Tempest Runner, Lourna Dee of the Nihil will seek revenge against the Jedi. While Tempest Runner builds on the groundwork laid thus far across The High Republic saga, it’s not a book or comic. The story has instead been written by Cavan Scott as an audio original, and will feature a full cast to bring the story to life, including many fan-favorite characters. The complete cast, revealed exclusively on StarWars.com, includes:
Comicsbleedingcool.com

New Funko Soda Vinyls Arrive With Monopoly, Sword Art, and More

Funko is back with limited edition Vinyls releases as part of their growing Funko Soda figure line. The Funko Soda line has been extremely popular mainly due to the fact that each release is very limited in quantity, and there is a chance of a Chase Variant. Each figure is usually designed with some animated style which always seems to give off some Saturday Morning Cartoons vibes like the cast of Hanna-Barbera. Some new Soda Vinyls have been released with a wide variety of franchises covered yet again, from Teen Titans Go! and Rat Fink to anime hits like Sword Art Online. The first current wave of Soda figures includes:
MoviesPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Scarlett Johansson sues Disney over 'Black Widow' digital release

In an unusually public showdown between a major actor and Hollywood’s top studio, Scarlett Johansson is suing Disney over the simultaneous digital rollout of “Black Widow,” saying it breaches her contract with the company to release the film in theaters first. The actress filed the lawsuit Thursday in Los Angeles...
Beauty & Fashionbleedingcool.com

Boss Fight Studio Reveals Their First The Umbrella Academy Figures

Umbrella Academy is one of those new television series that was a hit that no one was prepared for the demand. This Dark Horse Comics Netflix adaptation bright this nits story of child heroes and added a new family drama twist with remarkable fashion. With the growing popularity, no one really had collectibles out there, with Funko kicking things off first with their Pop Vinyls. Boss Fight Studio did announce that they did acquire the right to make Umbrella Academy action figures, and fans have patiently waiting to see the results.
ComicsSuperHeroHype

Marvel Legends What If…? Wave Mixes Animated and Realistic Styles

Marvel Legends What If…? Wave Mixes Animated and Realistic Styles. Marvel Legends figures typically feature one of two styles. Either they attempt a photo-realistic look with actor likenesses, or they go for comic book style, often reusing generic body parts. They added some animated-style figures from Into the Spider-Verse, but some fans wondered if that exception got made because of Sony. Now, however, there’s an official Marvel Studios animated series, and in preparation, Hasbro today revealed a Marvel Legends What If…? wave. It features six characters from the show, along with a more realistic Sylvie from Loki.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Marvel Legends What If? Wave Up For Preorder Today

Marvel Legends continue to roll out, as we have a new wave hitting preorder this afternoon. This wave will be based on the upcoming Disney+ What If? animated series, set in the MCU and imagining what would happen if certain stories had gone down differently. It debuts on the streaming service on August 11th, and this wave of Marvel Legends is set to release not soon after. On top of the What If? figures, Sylvie from the recent Loki series will also be a part of the wave. You can see the full wave of figures down below.
MusicNME

Metallica share two more songs from their ‘Blacklist’ covers album

Metallica have shared two more songs from their ‘Metallica Blacklist’ covers album – you can listen to them below. Set for release on September 10, the star-studded, 53-track collection boasts “unique interpretations” of artists’ favourite track from ‘The Black Album’, which celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2021. Among the acts...
Moviescosmicbook.news

Black Widow Box Office Tanks In Second Weekend; Disney Plus Not A Factor

As expected, the Black Widow box office for its second weekend is estimated to drop near 70% from its opener, which would be the most drop ever by a Marvel movie. Black Widow is estimated to bring in $25.6 million this weekend, a drop of 68% following its $80 million opening, an opening much lower than the estimated $90-100 million opening it was expected to bring in.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Theater Owners Organization Slams Same Day Streaming Releases After Marvel’s Black Widow Underperforms In Week 2

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Last weekend Black Widow arrived in movie theaters, and on Disney+, and had what can only be described as a remarkable opening weekend. While the movie did about $80 million in domestic box office, Disney broke from tradition by revealing what the movie did in opening weekend dollars on Disney+ Premier Access, as a way of boosting the film's profile. However, it's unlikely Disney will be dropping a press release to tout the movie's ongoing success, as the movie saw a significant box office fall in week two, and the National Association of Theater Owners is blaming the decision to release Black Widow to streaming for the drop.
MoviesPosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

Movie Theaters Call Out Marvel For Putting ‘Black Widow’ on Disney Plus

Industry experts were shocked when Black Widow was beaten at the weekend box office by Space Jam: A New Legacy. But at least one group was apparently not surprised by this turn of events: Movie theater owners, who blamed the film’s big drop on Marvel and Disney’s strategy to release the film simultaneously in theaters and on their own Disney+ streaming service simultaneously.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Bianca Xunise's Punk Rock Karaoke OGN Sells For 6 Figures At Auction

Punk Rock Karaoke, is a new YA graphic novel by cartoonist Bianca Xunise. And in an auction with bids from five publishing houses, it has been picked up by Aneeka Kalia at Viking for a six-figure sum for North American rights for the book and its sequel. Punk Rock Karaoke,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy