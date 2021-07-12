Mondo Music Release Of The Week: Black Widow Score Plus Pins
Mondo releases new vinyl special editions every single Wednesday. They are the ultimate edition of whatever they put out, featuring extensive liner notes, brand-new commissioned artwork, and always have a limited-edition size. The vinyl itself is usually colored or a photo disc, as well. Basically, it's like the Criterion Collection of movie and gaming soundtracks. This week sees the release of the score to the latest entry in the MCU, Black Widow. The score comes pressed across two 180 gram colored discs, featuring the entire score from composer Lorne Balfe. Also included are liner notes from Balfe and director Cate Shortland. Check it out below.bleedingcool.com
