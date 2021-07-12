Marvel Legends Retro Packaged Hercules Up For Preorder

Marvel Legends Mondays continued today with the full reveal and preorders opening up for the retro packaged Hercules. This is ahead of a truly epic Marvel Fan Friday event coming this Friday, as the Hasbro Marvel team is expected to reveal a ton of new figures and preorders, including the reveal of the next HasLab project, widely rumored to be Galactus. That is Friday though, today we have a classic version of Hercules coming to the line this fall, complete with swappable hands and heads and the smallest outfit you will ever see on a Marvel Legends figure in your life. Love that smiling head! Check it out below.