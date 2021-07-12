Cancel
Comics

Marvel Legends Retro Packaged Hercules Up For Preorder

By Jeremy Konrad
bleedingcool.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel Legends Mondays continued today with the full reveal and preorders opening up for the retro packaged Hercules. This is ahead of a truly epic Marvel Fan Friday event coming this Friday, as the Hasbro Marvel team is expected to reveal a ton of new figures and preorders, including the reveal of the next HasLab project, widely rumored to be Galactus. That is Friday though, today we have a classic version of Hercules coming to the line this fall, complete with swappable hands and heads and the smallest outfit you will ever see on a Marvel Legends figure in your life. Love that smiling head! Check it out below.

