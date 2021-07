The Rock It! Co., an immersive event production and marketing company for tech and software organizations, is pleased to announce and welcome Margo Payne as Director of Business Development. Payne will be responsible for overseeing the implementation of business objectives among the company's sales and marketing efforts. She brings more than twelve years of marketing and project management experience to the team, with a dynamic background in tech, hospitality and marketing. She is well-versed in applying processes to increase efficiencies for internal teams, as well as external project management and digital marketing.