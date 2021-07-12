‘Invisible Demons’: Cannes Review

Somewhere in Iran, there is a bus station; a social junction where everyday commuters meet for a moment of solace. As the ongoing traffic continuously deafens the metropolitan city sphere, many in the area merely get lost in a sea of ongoing human flow. In this bus station, there is a bag. Nobody really knows who owns it at first, but the bag and its various other components eventually settle in its lost state against the ongoing movement. Who owns this mysterious object? But more importantly, what does it precisely symbolise? In Asghar Farhadi’s latest moral tale of human perception and social satisfaction, the aforementioned ominous bag is the route of its central conflict. An object directly translating as a metaphor for both the influence in which capitalism directly moves the lives and fate of its working class populace, the context of the bag’s initial origins is purposefully left out of the picture. As more is revealed about the bag and its ownership, Farhadi gently ignites an ambiguous inciting conflict to great dramatic effect.