‘Invisible Demons’: Cannes Review

By Wendy Ide
Screendaily
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndian filmmaker Rahul Jain pulls no punches about his homeland’s environmental crisis. Dir Rahul Jain. India, Finland, USA. 2021. 70 mins. The terrible, incalculable environmental cost of India’s burgeoning economy is the subject of Rahul Jain’s powerful follow-up to his debut documentary, Machines. The two films share a thematic kinship – Machines also scrutinised industrialisation, looking at the impact on unregulated labour conditions – but with its use of narration and contextualisation, Invisible Demons is a more direct, less experimental piece of factual filmmaking. It’s eye-opening and rather depressing stuff, but while it stops short of being a rallying call to arms, the film delivers a stark message about the unsustainability of this kind of untrammeled ’progress’ in India.

