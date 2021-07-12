Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Billie Eilish Knows You Think She’s in Her ‘Flop Era’

By Glenn Rowley
Posted by 
PopCrush
PopCrush
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Billie Eilish took to social media on Sunday night (July 11) to clap back at haters who dissed her latest music. Set to her new single "NDA," the pop singer posted a TikTok video of herself rolling her eyes and grinning to onscreen text that reads, "is it just me or is billie in her flop era like why does she suck now..."

popcrush.com

Comments / 0

PopCrush

PopCrush

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

PopCrush is the digital destination for fun and irreverent pop music, celebrity and entertainment news served with a fresh and positive perspective.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flop#Grammy Awards#Nda#Tiktok#Interscope Records
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Grammy
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesswiowanewssource.com

Billie Eilish 'ashamed' of past actions

Billie Eilish is “ashamed” of her past actions. The 19-year-old singer was recently embroiled in controversy after a clip from her early teens showed her listening to Tyler the Creator's 2011 hit 'Fish' and mouthing a racist slur, as well as using a “gibberish” accent and she admitted she’s “incredibly embarrassed” about her previous behaviour, though she insisted she’s no different to anyone else when it comes to regretting the past.
Celebritieswfav951.com

Quickies: Lorde + Billie Eilish!

LORDE TO DROP NEW SINGLE THIS WEEK: Lorde will release her new single, “Stoned At The Nail Salon” this Wednesday, July 21st. The singer made the announcement on her website Monday (July 19th) along with a pre-save link for her album, Solar Power, out August 20th. VEVO RELEASES BILLIE EILISH'S...
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Billie Eilish reacts to fan criticism of her permissiveness: “Can I go”

Billie Eilish’s fans criticize her for permissive images: This is how the singer reacts. Every time Billie Eilish shares something on her Instagram account with her 87.6 million subscribers, she can expect the post to get a flood of likes and more reactions within seconds. This year, the singer already broke some like records on the image platform. However, the comments of the fans are not always as benevolent as an Insta heart. All too often, the Grammy Award winner is confronted with superficial criticism.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Billie Eilish Horrifies Fans!

In recent weeks, Billie Eilish really listens to a lot. One shitstorm after another chases the “Your Power” singer. After the accusations of racism against Billie Eilish, she apologized to her fans, but that didn’t really make things any better. The minds of some fans are still upset. And even if the hype about Billie Eilish’s documentary film “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry” was great (and most of her fans watched the documentary), so many do not find it successful in retrospect. But why? What upsets and horrifies Billie Eilish’s fans about the documentary?
Beauty & FashionHollywood Life

Billie Eilish Rocks Tie-Dye Outfit In Rare Public Outing As She Leaves Photoshoot – Photo

Is Billie Eilish in her psychedelic era? The ‘NDA’ singer rocked a vivid tie-dyed Erykah Badu x Chinatown Market outfit after finishing up a photo shoot in California. Let’s be honest – Billie Eilish’s color scheme for her upcoming Happier Than Ever album is on the soft side of beige, but the 19-year-old singer was an explosion of color on Tuesday (July 13). (CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PICS) While walking to her car after a photoshoot in Burbank, California, Billie rocked an outfit from the Erykah Badu x Chinatown Market collection. Billie managed to score the tie-dye t-shirt ($50), shorts ($70), and hoodie ($100) before they all sold out. She rocked the whole collection with a pair of Air Jordan Legacy 312 Tech Challenge 2 sneakers in the Hot Lava colorway($195), per Daily Mail, proving yet again that Billie knows shoes.
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Billie Eilish Says She's 'Ashamed' of Past Behavior After Racism Accusations

One month after coming under fire over resurfaced videos, Billie Eilish addressed her previous behavior. “The internet brings up things from everybody’s past and I’m like: ‘Don’t you guys understand that everybody is incredibly embarrassed and ashamed about their past?’” the Grammy winner, 19, said in her Vogue Australia cover story, published on Friday, July 16. “Like, ‘Do you not think about the fact that maybe you’re embarrassed of your past, so maybe everybody else is embarrassed, too?’”
Musicnickiswift.com

Of All Billie Eilish's Songs, This One Stands Above The Rest

Billie Eilish has given us one hit after another, wrapping us in familiar energy and a voice that leaves us wanting more. It's been a while since she released her debut single "Ocean Eyes," and there's been no looking back for her. Since the release of her debut single, Eilish has managed to accumulate 48 awards, including one BRIT Award and five Grammys (per NME). Eilish has taken the world by storm with her voice, personality, and deep connection with fans.
MusicBillboard

Inhaler Rip Through Cover of Billie Eilish's 'Your Power'

Irish rockers Inhaler celebrated the release of their debut album It Won't Always Be Like This on Wednesday night (July 14) by busting out a surprise cover of Billie Eilish's "Your Power" during their BBC Radio 1 live session with Annie Mac. Singer Eli Hewson joked with Mac that it...
Musiccodelist.biz

Concert: Billie Eilish in Berlin 2022 – What fans need to know

Billie Eilish will play a concert in Berlin on June 30, 2022. All the important questions and answers about the show. Superstar Billie Eilish is back: As part of her “Happier Than Ever, The World Tour 2022”, the Californian will come to Berlin for a performance on June 30, 2022. In her luggage, the singer has a selection of her greatest hits such as “Lovely”, “Bad Guy” and “Copycat” as well as songs from her current album “Happier Than Ever”.
Musicmix929.com

Billie Eilish reflects on the embarrassing mistakes she made when she was younger

Billie Eilish opened up about the regrettable choices she made as a young teen, saying they do not reflect who she is now. Speaking to Vogue Australia recently, the “NDA” singer, who is now 19, expressed, “The weirdest thing is how nothing ever goes away once it’s on the internet. Every interview I did when I was 15 is still out there, and I think about it constantly.”
MoviesNME

Billie Eilish’s ‘Happier Than Ever’ concert film is coming to Disney+

A new concert film from Billie Eilish will premiere on Disney+, it has been confirmed. Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles will feature a performance of every song from the artist’s upcoming second album in sequential order from the stage of the Hollywood Bowl. According to Disney, this is the first and only time that the full tracklist will be performed in order.
Celebrities1029thebuzz.com

Billie Eilish Is Not Ready To Speak About Her Trauma

Billie Eilish recently told the LA Times that she isn’t ready to speak about the trauma she alludes to in the last line of her song, “Getting Older.”. The track, featured in the forthcoming album, Happier Than Ever, includes the line, “I’ve had some trauma / Did things I didn’t wanna / Was too afraid to tell ya / But now I think it’s time.”
Designers & CollectionsSole Collector

Billie Eilish Is Getting Her Own Air Jordan 1 KO Collab

Back in 2019, Billie Eilish appeared as a guest on Complex’s Sneaker Shopping and in the episode, she teased that a project with Jordan Brand was potentially in the works. Now, we’re finally learning about a sneaker collaboration which she may have been alluding to. Newly leaked images from @PVASneakers...
Music940wfaw.com

Billie Eilish To Make Disney+ Debut

Billie Eilish will perform every song on her new album for an upcoming Disney+ special. The show will also take viewers on an animated, dreamlike journey through her hometown of Los Angeles. Through a press release, Eilish stated: “To be able to present my album in this way and dedicate...
Musicyounghollywood.com

Our Favorite Moments From Billie Eilish's "NDA" Music Video!

Billie Eilish is back and just getting better with every new release. With her sophomore album Happier Than Ever coming up on July 30th, the 19-year-old singer/songwriter has dropped her newest single “NDA”, and I’m going to be bold and call this one of my favorite Billie Eilish songs of all time! The pairing of vulnerable lyrics with a plucky guitar string beat is just too good. What’s even better than that? Billie has also released a music video to accompany the new hit song!

Comments / 0

Community Policy