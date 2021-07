Benjamin was seen jawing with head coach Joe Judge and GM Dave Gettleman before storming off of the practice field. Now, he’s off the team. Benjamin joined up with the G-Men earlier this year in an effort to reboot his career at a new position. Gettleman drafted him in 2014 — as a receiver — but he hadn’t shown his first-round potential in years. At 6’5″ and 245 pounds, Benjamin has the bulk to play TE. However, he’ll have to try his hand somewhere else now.