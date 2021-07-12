Splitgate Will Launch Three New Maps On July 27th

1047 Games announced today that there are three new levels on the way for Splitgate which will be added on July 27th. The three maps will be dubbed Crag, Forgone Destruction, and Impact, as they will be added in an update that also comes with new skins, revamped graphics, tweaked animations, and brand new loadout options. This is going to be the biggest update the game has ever received, and definitely one that brings the 2019 title new content that gives it a breath of fresh air. You can check out all three maps in the latest trailer for the game down at the bottom as we wait the two weeks out to see them.