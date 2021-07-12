Cancel
Paris Hilton lands cooking show at Netflix

By Celebretainment
Frankfort Times
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParis Hilton has landed her own cooking show on Netflix. The 40-year-old socialite and DJ has joined forces with the streaming giant for 'Cooking With Paris' - based on her YouTube video of the same name - which will launch globally with six half-hour episodes on August 4.

Paris Hilton
Related
CelebritiesVulture

Paris Hilton Denies Pregnancy Report: ‘Not Yet’

Paris Hilton isn’t having an heir just yet. The socialite took to her podcast, This Is Paris, on July 27 to refute an earlier “Page Six” report that she was pregnant with her first child with fiancé Carter Reum. “Yes, I am pregnant with triplets,” the 40-year-old joked, before clearing up the rumors. “I am not pregnant — not yet,” she continued, adding that she is waiting until she gets out of her wedding dress. Hilton had previously shared that she was pursuing IVF treatment on the podcast Trend Reporter. On today’s This Is Paris, she added that she “can’t wait to have children in 2022.” Hilton and her venture-capitalist fiancé got engaged in February on a private island after dating for more than a year.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

After Paris Hilton Pregnancy Rumors Swirl, The Reality Star Has A Great Response

A lot of people are beyond obsessed with celebrities and their assorted relationships at varying stages. And, while it's pretty natural to have at least a passing interest in how Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are handing their divorce, or how the rekindled romance between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck makes their many friends and family members feel, we also tend to think a lot about which famous folk are may or may not be in the process of procreating. Well, not long after word began to spread that the former star of The Simple Life, Paris Hilton, was expecting her first child, Hilton opened up with a great response.
RecipesPosted by
Variety

Paris Hilton Recruits Kim Kardashian in ‘Cooking with Paris’ Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Netflix released a trailer for Paris Hilton’s “Cooking with Paris,” premiering on Aug. 4. The six-episode series follows the titular Paris Hilton as she navigates new recipes, new ingredients and “exotic kitchen appliances.” She is joined by special guests who act as sous chefs, including Kim Kardashian, Nikki Glaser, Demi Lovato, Saweetie, Lele Pons, Kathy Hilton and Nicky Hilton. Aaron Saidman, Eli Holzman, Rebecca Hertz and Hilton executive produce, with The Intellectual Property Corporation serving as the production company. Watch the trailer below. Also in today’s TV news roundup: FIRST LOOKS Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short attempt to solve a murder in the trailer for...
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Paris Hilton shoots down pregnancy rumors

Paris Hilton has everything but a bun in her oven. On Tuesday, the socialite and reality TV star shut down rumors that she was pregnant in a new episode of her podcast, "This Is Paris." She explained, "I woke up to about 3,000 texts. I heard from people I haven’t...
Celebritiespapermag.com

Paris Hilton Has Plenty in the Oven, Just Not Babies

Update (7/27): Paris Hilton took to social media today, denying all pregnancy rumors. On her "This Is Paris" podcast, the pop icon said she's "waiting 'til after the wedding" to her fiancé Carter Reum to try for a first child. "The only thing in the oven at the moment is my 'Sliving Lasagna," she said, before plugging her new Netflix show, Cooking With Paris.
TV SeriesPosted by
Tyla

Sexy Beasts: New Masked Dating Show Lands On Netflix On Wednesday

Remember Sexy Beasts? The show was all the rage when it aired on the BBC seven years ago, and now it's back in a brand new, sparkling new form on Netflix. Yep, if you like your dating shows weird and wonderful then this is the programme for you. It's essentially a mashup of First Dates and The Masked Singer, the idea being that people wear masks and elaborate prosthetics on their dates so that their inner beauty shines through.
TV & Videoshomenewshere.com

‘Cooking With Paris’ Trailer: See Who’s Joining Paris Hilton in the Kitchen (VIDEO)

Cooking With Paris, coming to Netflix on Wednesday, August 4, isn’t your typical food show. After all, “cooking” is in quotes in the trailer, and the synopsis even starts with, “Paris Hilton can cook…kind of. And she’s turning the traditional cooking show upside down. She’s not a trained chef and she’s not trying to be.” But that doesn’t mean that she and her celebrity guests can’t have a good time.
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Paris Hilton wants 'real Simple Life'

Paris Hilton is ready for "the real simple life" as she'd rather be at home with her fiance and dogs than out partying. Paris Hilton is “over” going to parties. The 40-year-old socialite is ready for “the real simple life” with her fiancé Carter Reum as these days she would much rather be at home with their dogs than out on the town and she’s even got rid of her famous Club Paris home nightclub, which has been converted into a cinema room.
TV & VideosMovieWeb

Cooking with Paris Trailer: The Hilton Heiress Turns The Culinary World Upside Down

There are two types of series in the world; those that provide mystery and intrigue with enigmatic titles and vague plot descriptions, and Cooking With Paris. The first trailer for Netflix's upcoming "cookery" show from the kitchen of Paris Hilton really isn't trying to fool anyone, or pull any Marvel kind of bait and switch, Cooking With Paris does exactly what it says in the tin, even if, judging by the trailer, she often can't. While in principle, a few years ago this would have sounded like a completely self-indulgent horror show, the trailer provides just enough to suggest Netflix are about to have another huge hit on their hands.
TV & Videosz933.com

COOKING WITH PARIS ACTUALLY LOOKS ENTERTAINING

The show will also feature Kim Kardashian West, Demi Lovato, Nikki Glaser Saweetie, Lele Pons, and Kathy and Nicky Hilton. If nothing else, we’ll learn what not to do when cooking and I can get some sparkly gift ideas for Styles. Paris also addressed the rumor that she’s pregnant with...
TV & Videosmix929.com

Watch Demi Lovato and Paris Hilton have a cannoli disaster on ‘Cooking with Paris’

Demi Lovato is joining Paris Hilton for the socialite’s new Netflix cooking show, Cooking with Paris. In a hilarious sneak peek of the episode, the two attempt making unicorn cannolis and end up failing miserably. After they decorate the pink-and-purple cannoli shells with sprinkles and edible glitter, they try to fill them, only to realize that the cream has melted.
CelebritiesPosted by
newschain

Actually, I’m not pregnant, says Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton has dismissed widespread speculation she is pregnant. It was reported by US outlets on Tuesday that the heiress and socialite, who turned 40 in February, was expecting her first child with new fiance Carter Reum. But, taking to her This Is Paris podcast, she said: “I woke up...

