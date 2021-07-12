Paris Hilton lands cooking show at Netflix

Paris Hilton isn’t having an heir just yet. The socialite took to her podcast, This Is Paris, on July 27 to refute an earlier “Page Six” report that she was pregnant with her first child with fiancé Carter Reum. “Yes, I am pregnant with triplets,” the 40-year-old joked, before clearing up the rumors. “I am not pregnant — not yet,” she continued, adding that she is waiting until she gets out of her wedding dress. Hilton had previously shared that she was pursuing IVF treatment on the podcast Trend Reporter. On today’s This Is Paris, she added that she “can’t wait to have children in 2022.” Hilton and her venture-capitalist fiancé got engaged in February on a private island after dating for more than a year.