Fortnite Will Let You Dunk on Opponents with LeBron James Starting This Week
It’s literally impossible to keep track of all the Fortnite cameos and crossovers at this point, and yet, there still aren’t that many real-world celebrities in the game. Granted, a few soccer/football stars have been added to the game in recent months, but now an athlete North American players will recognize is entering the Fortnite fray – none other the King himself, LeBron James. Oh, and yes, there is a Space Jam skin. Check out LeBron’s Fortnite looks in a quick teaser trailer, below.wccftech.com
