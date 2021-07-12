Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Fortnite Will Let You Dunk on Opponents with LeBron James Starting This Week

By Nathan Birch
wccftech.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s literally impossible to keep track of all the Fortnite cameos and crossovers at this point, and yet, there still aren’t that many real-world celebrities in the game. Granted, a few soccer/football stars have been added to the game in recent months, but now an athlete North American players will recognize is entering the Fortnite fray – none other the King himself, LeBron James. Oh, and yes, there is a Space Jam skin. Check out LeBron’s Fortnite looks in a quick teaser trailer, below.

wccftech.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#King James#Taco Tuesday#Lebron James Starting#North American#Lion Pickaxe#Tune Squad Lebron#Xbox One
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Reacts To Lakers’ Russell Westbrook Trade

Los Angeles Lakers legend and former team president Magic Johnson may be on vacation, but he’s still paying attention to what his old team is doing. On Thursday, the Lakers executed a major trade, acquiring Russell Westbrook and two future second-round picks from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell and the No. 22 overall pick in tonight’s first round.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Updated lineup after Russell Westbrook trade to Lakers

After the Russell Westbrook trade to Lakers, what does the lineup in Los Angeles look like and where are the remaining holes on the roster?. Who needs the NBA Draft when you can have a giant trade. The Lakers saw basketball’s biggest offseason night and promptly waved it off. Sure,...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Kobe Bryant Trash Talked Luis Scola In Spanish So Hard That LeBron James Had To Tell Him To Chill

Trash-talking is one of the most important aspects of basketball. Oftentimes, it isn't the performance of the player on the court, but the things he says to his opponents that help determine the outcome of the game. Basketball has seen a lot of great trash talkers over the years. But perhaps no one was more relentless in his trash-talking in the modern era than Kobe Bryant. Bryant was one of the most fiercely competitive players in NBA history. And a big part of that was his ability to trash talk and get inside his opponents' heads. But sometimes, Kobe could get carried away in what he said.
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar reveals his favorite big man in the NBA

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar indicated in a new interview that among current players, his favorite big man is Lakers forward Anthony Davis. Abdul-Jabbar, who helped lead the Lakers to five NBA titles from 1975 to 1989, offered his comments about Davis in connection with the Hall of Famer’s appearance on the cover of NBA 2K22’s 75th Anniversary Edition.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Sixers, Pelicans Agree To First Trade Of NBA Draft

NBA Draft day is finally here — and the draft-day trades are already starting to roll in. With the first draft-day trade of 2021, the New Orleans Pelicans have sent the No. 53 overall pick to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for $2 million in cash considerations, per NBA insider Shams Charania.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan And Shaquille O'Neal Are The Only Players Who Have 3 Championships And 3 Finals MVPs In A Row

Michael Jordan and Shaquille O’Neal are regarded as two of the greatest players to have ever lived and occupied the top-10 all-time list for the majority of fans and pundits. While each player had different playing styles, they were dominant in their respective eras and hold an achievement that isn’t shared with any other player besides them. Jordan and O’Neal are the only two players in NBA history with 3 championships and 3 straight Finals MVPs to their resumes.
NBAwtma.com

‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ lets LeBron James jump into Michael Jordan’s shoes

Debates over LeBron James’ greatness compared to Michael Jordan on a basketball court will continue in perpetuity, but “Space Jam: A New Legacy” won’t fuel much chatter about who’s the better actor. Putting James in Jordan’s shoes, as it were, isn’t a bad idea in theory, but despite the odd moment of inspired Looney Tune-acy, this reboot shoots a very loud and thudding airball.
NBAPosted by
Amomama

See Michael Jordan’s Daughter Showing off Her Killer Legs Covered by Tight Shorts in Elevator Selfie

Michael Jordan’s daughter Jasmine treated her Instagram followers with a photo of her gorgeous legs. She’s getting everything ready to marry a talented basketball player. Out of Michael Jordan’s five children, Jasmine Jordan – born in December 1992 to Michael’s ex-wife Juanita Vanoy – is the one that has been attracting more attention in the last couple of years.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Latest Bradley Beal News

On Thursday afternoon, the NBA world was turned upside down by trade rumors involving a few of the biggest names in the sport. The Philadelphia 76ers reportedly wanted to trade Ben Simmons. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly interested in trading for Washington Wizards point guard Russell Westbrook. If...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Giannis Antetokounmpo Can't Believe PJ Tucker Wore Unreleaѕed Freak 3's To Finals Game 6: "Bro, Thiѕ Guу Got Mу Ѕhoe Before Me. Thiѕ Man Is Crazу."

When we talk about the all-time greats in NBA history, chances are that PJ Tucker's name won't come up. But when it comes to the GOAT of sneakers, no one can sit at his table. Tucker has become famous around the league for his insane shoe collection. He never wears the same sneaker twice and travels around with dozens of pairs everywhere he goes.
NBAIGN

Fortnite - Official LeBron James Launch Trailer

LeBron James is now available in Fortnite's Item Shop. Check out the new trailer celebrating his arrival. LeBron James has two Fortnite Outfits, each equipped with his upcoming signature shoe, the Nike LeBron 19. The King James Gear Bundle features the Lion Pickaxe, Wingspan Glider, and The Silencer celebration. Available separately, players can also suit up as Tune Squad LeBron before the premiere of Space Jam: A New Legacy.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Most Athletic Starting Lineup In NBA History: LeBron James And Michael Jordan Lead The Dunk Squad

They have been much debate about all-time rankings and lists. We have seen analysts debate for years which player is the greatest of all-time in NBA history. What we can agree on is that the league has seen some of the most athletic players play in their league. Today’s talk is the “Greek Freak” Giannis Antetokounmpo and the athleticism he displayed in the NBA Finals on route to winning a Finals MVP.

Comments / 0

Community Policy