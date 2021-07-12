Sparks Announce North American Headlining Tour for 2022

Anna Webber/Focus Features

Sparks have announced a headlining North American tour, following on the heels of their two previously announced shows in Los Angeles for February 2022, which have already sold out.

After performing at L.A.’s Walt Disney Concert Hall on February 7th and 8th, Sparks will officially kick off the tour in San Francisco on March 11th. The tour runs through April 2nd with a final show in Toronto.

The Sparks Fan Club presale for the tour begins Tuesday, July 13th at 10:00 a.m. local time, and the Sparks Maeling List presale begins Wednesday, July 14th at 10:00 a.m. local time. General on-sale begins Friday, July 16th at 10:00 a.m. local. Complete details and ticket availability can be found at allsparks.com.

Sparks were recently the subjects of Edgar Wright’s new film The Sparks Brothers, exploring their career and widespread influence as a band. The brothers also lent their music to the upcoming film Annette, directed by Holy Motors filmmaker Leo Carax and starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard. Originally conceived as a new Sparks album that would be presented as a narrative “opera” in a live tour, Sparks decided to collaborate with the director on the project after meeting him at the Cannes Film Festival.

“As fans of Leo’s films, to now realize that he would be directing a film of ours was beyond our dreams,” the band stated.

Sparks 2022 Tour Dates

February 7 – Los Angeles, CA @ Walt Disney Concert Hall

February 8 – Los Angeles, CA @ Walt Disney Concert Hall

March 11 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre

March 13 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

March 14 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

March 15 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

March 18 – St. Paul, MN @ Fitzgerald Theatre

March 19 – Chicago, IL @ Copernicus Center

March 21 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

March 22 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

March 24 – Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival*

March 25 – Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre

March 26 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

March 28 – New York, NY @ The Town Hall

March 30 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Shubert Theatre

April 1 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

April 2 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

* Big Ears Festival tickets on sale at a later date