Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Sparks Announce North American Headlining Tour for 2022

By Claire Shaffer
Posted by 
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gKwl9_0audfKp100
Anna Webber/Focus Features

Sparks have announced a headlining North American tour, following on the heels of their two previously announced shows in Los Angeles for February 2022, which have already sold out.

After performing at L.A.’s Walt Disney Concert Hall on February 7th and 8th, Sparks will officially kick off the tour in San Francisco on March 11th. The tour runs through April 2nd with a final show in Toronto.

The Sparks Fan Club presale for the tour begins Tuesday, July 13th at 10:00 a.m. local time, and the Sparks Maeling List presale begins Wednesday, July 14th at 10:00 a.m. local time. General on-sale begins Friday, July 16th at 10:00 a.m. local. Complete details and ticket availability can be found at allsparks.com.

Sparks were recently the subjects of Edgar Wright’s new film The Sparks Brothers, exploring their career and widespread influence as a band. The brothers also lent their music to the upcoming film Annette, directed by Holy Motors filmmaker Leo Carax and starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard. Originally conceived as a new Sparks album that would be presented as a narrative “opera” in a live tour, Sparks decided to collaborate with the director on the project after meeting him at the Cannes Film Festival.

“As fans of Leo’s films, to now realize that he would be directing a film of ours was beyond our dreams,” the band stated.

Sparks 2022 Tour Dates

February 7 – Los Angeles, CA @ Walt Disney Concert Hall

February 8 – Los Angeles, CA @ Walt Disney Concert Hall

March 11 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre

March 13 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

March 14 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

March 15 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

March 18 – St. Paul, MN @ Fitzgerald Theatre

March 19 – Chicago, IL @ Copernicus Center

March 21 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

March 22 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

March 24 – Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival*

March 25 – Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre

March 26 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

March 28 – New York, NY @ The Town Hall

March 30 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Shubert Theatre

April 1 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

April 2 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

* Big Ears Festival tickets on sale at a later date

Comments / 0

Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marion Cotillard
Person
Edgar Wright
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#American Tour#Atlanta#Cannes Film Festival#North American#The Sparks Fan Club#Allsparks Com#Holy Motors#Wa#Il#Ga#Nc#Dc#Ma#Royal Oak Music
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden tells federal workers: Get vaccinated or submit to testing

President Biden on Thursday is directing all federal employees and onsite contractors to show that they are vaccinated or otherwise submit to regular coronavirus testing, a major step that will likely cause other private sector businesses to follow suit. Biden is also instructing his administration to apply similar standards to...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Former longtime Sen. Carl Levin dies at 87

Former Sen. Carl Levin (D-Mich.), a 36-year veteran of the Senate and a key voice on military issues, has died at the age of 87. The Levin Center at Wayne State University in Detroit announced the late senator’s death Thursday evening, calling him "a dearly beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, and life-long public servant.”
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...
Mental HealthPosted by
Fox News

Michael Phelps on Simone Biles' situation: 'It broke my heart'

Simone Biles' decision to withdraw from two Tokyo Olympics gymnastics events sent shockwaves across the world this week and led to empathy from retired swimmer Michael Phelps. Phelps is one of the most-decorated Olympic swimmers of all time and in his retirement has raised awareness for mental health issues. He told NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico on Wednesday that Biles’ situation over the last few days "broke my heart."

Comments / 0

Community Policy