Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

‘Schmigadoon!’: Musical Parody Miniseries Brings That Old Song and Dance Back to Life

By Alan Sepinwall
Posted by 
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QhUcx_0audfHAq00
Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key in 'Schmigadoon!' Apple TV+

“You know how much I hate musicals. People don’t just burst into song in real life,” complains Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) to girlfriend Melissa (Cecily Strong) early in the new Apple TV+ miniseries Schmigadoon!. At the moment, Josh thinks they’ve just stumbled into a weird tourist trap filled with performers aping styles of classic Forties and Fifties musicals. Only later will the pair realize that Schmigadoon is a magical place — not unlike the titular town of Lerner and Loewe’s 1947 Broadway classic Brigadoon — where the musical numbers are for real and neither of them can leave until they’ve found true love, whether with each other (at a moment when their relationship has seen better days) or one of the locals. This discovery only makes Josh more miserable, while Melissa finds herself taken with some aspects of the place, the songs in particular.

Schmigadoon!, created by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio and produced by, among others, Lorne Michaels (with Barry Sonnenfeld directing the premiere), is very much made for the Melissas of our world and not the Joshes. If you don’t arrive with a pre-existing affection for Rodgers and Hammerstein, et. al., you too will be eager to find the way out. But the miniseries attempts to simultaneously spoof and pay affectionate tribute to famous shows and show tunes, only sometimes getting that tricky balance right. Despite a deep cast of actors with impressive vocal chops and/or Broadway resumes — including Alan Cumming (as closeted Mayor Menlove), Kristin Chenoweth (as busybody Mildred Layton), Fred Armisen (as Mildred’s husband, Reverend Layton), Aaron Tveit (as town bad boy Danny Bailey), Dove Cameron (as lusty single girl Betsy), Jaime Camil (as conservative medicine man Doc Lopez), and Jane Krakowski (as a local aristocrat) — Schmigadoon! seems built more to rekindle a love of musicals in general, rather than this one in particular.

Like the show’s title, its songs rarely try to disguise their inspiration, for good and for ill. The creative team has a lot of fun pointing out the ways that mid-century musicals danced around issues such as sexuality, which leads to some amusing numbers like OB-GYN Melissa teaching a local woman how reproduction works to a sound-alike version of “Do-Re-Mi” from The Sound of Music. But when Danny launches into a pastiche of “Soliloquy” from Carousel, or when Mildred Layton manipulates the town with a riff on “Ya Got Trouble” from The Music Man, it will mostly leave you wanting to see Tveit and Chenoweth actually play Billy Bigelow or Harold Hill.

Still, if a lot of it is an inferior knockoff of the real thing, it’s a mostly pleasant and often appealing one. The supporting players (including Ariana DeBose as schoolteacher Emma and Liam Quiring-Nkindi as lisping Carson, the two of them a hop, skip, and jump away from The Music Man‘s Marion and Winthrop) all throw themselves wholeheartedly into the songs and the show’s overall goofy, self-aware tone.

The main problem is with the central couple — Josh, primarily. Both of them are constantly commenting on the strangeness around them, and the various musical tropes present throughout Schmigadoon. Sometimes, these observations are clever — Krakowski is obviously playing a version of the Baroness from The Sound of Music, leading Melissa to suggest, “It’s never explicitly stated, but I think you’re a Nazi” — but a lot of the meta humor proves a distraction from material that’s already funny, like putting a hat on a hat. Meanwhile, Josh’s constant grousing about the place — “It’s like if The Walking Dead was also Glee!” — is meant to provide both comedy and tension, since it’s yet another thing he and Melissa can’t agree on, when reconnecting may be their only means of escape. But in short order, his complaints feel less a source of humor then defensiveness on the part of the show — as if it’s trying to pre-empt objections from the kind of viewer who likely wouldn’t watch in the first place. And while Josh’s disdain for the town provides him with a character arc for the season, it also feels like the straw that broke the relationship camel’s back, suggesting that he and Melissa have no business being together, no matter what this magical community might suggest.

Sometimes, Josh’s running commentary proves harder-hitting than perhaps intended. While working as a handyman at Emma’s schoolhouse, he’s flummoxed by the kids’ behavior, at one point wondering, “Why are they laughing? Nothing even remotely funny just happened.” This feels accurate to Schmigadoon! as a whole, with both its music and its comedy: Everything has the shape and feel of the real thing, but very rarely the substance that makes either one satisfying. At a brisk six, half-hour episodes, it’s painless, and sometimes genuinely enjoyable. Just not as enjoyable as the schoolchildren, or anyone in Schmigadoon, seem to find everything around them.

The first two episodes of Schmigadoon! premiere July 16th on AppleTV+, with additional episodes releasing weekly. I’ve seen all six.

Comments / 0

Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Sonnenfeld
Person
Alan Cumming
Person
Jaime Camil
Person
Danny Bailey
Person
Kristin Chenoweth
Person
Cecily Strong
Person
Fred Armisen
Person
Lorne Michaels
Person
Jane Krakowski
Person
Ariana Debose
Person
Aaron Tveit
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Song And Dance#Broadway Musicals#Cinco Paul And Ken Daurio#Rodgers And Hammerstein#Apple Tv#Nazi#The Walking Dead
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
TV ShowsPosted by
Rolling Stone

VH1’s ‘Behind the Music’ Returns as Streaming Series on Paramount+: Watch it Online Here

The long-running VH1 series Behind the Music is making a return to the airwaves (or at least the Internet) with a new reboot airing exclusively on Paramount+. Per the streaming service, the new 2021 Behind the Music will feature episodes with both new and legacy artists, who sit down for intimate conversations and interviews to reveal, “The moments they’ll never forget, the stories they’ve never told [and] the secrets they’ve never revealed.” The first season of the Behind the Music reboot features Duran Duran, New Kids on the Block, Bret Michaels, Jennifer Lopez, Ricky Martin, LL Cool J, Huey Lewis, Busta Rhymes...
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Watch Lil Yachty’s Colorful ‘Love Music’ Video

Lil Yachty has paired his recent single “Love Music” with a colorful new music video. The visual co-stars the rapper and “a love interest who serves as the inspiration for the song,” with the pair frolicking around a Candyland-like world in vibrant outfits. “Love Music” arrived following the release of Yachty’s 2021 mixtape Michigan Boat Boy, which featured rappers from that state’s hip-hop scene. The prolific rapper previously dropped his Lil Boat 3 and Birthday Mix 5 in 2020. Outside of music, Lil Yachty — listed on Rolling Stone‘s Future 25 — is also somehow involved in the Scoop Investments fund with fellow rapper Bhad Bhabie, with a Jewish dating app their first project. The rapper has also aligned with HBO Max for a series based on the card game Uno.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Bleachers Tap Lana Del Rey for New Song ‘Secret Life’

Jack Antonoff’s Bleachers have released a new song, “Secret Life,” featuring Lana Del Rey, from their upcoming album, Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night, out June 30th via RCA Records. “Secret Life” is a woozy tune with languid guitars and dusty drums, and it finds Antonoff longing for a less chaotic, more stable relationship. “I just want a secret life where you and I can get bored out our minds,” he sings, with Del Rey providing backing harmonies, “I just wanna have you in a secret life/Cause I’m sick of chasing all these holy ghosts/Been tryna tell you I want...
CelebritiesPosted by
Rolling Stone

Watch Liars Pay Tribute to Sci-Fi in ‘From What the Never Was’ Video

Liars have released a music video for their latest single, “From What the Never Was.” The video, directed by filmmaker Clemens Habicht, is an homage to iconic sci-fi films. The clip is the third in a trilogy directed by Habicht for Liars’ upcoming album, The Apple Drop, out August 6th via Mute. It sees band members Angus Andrew, Laurence Pike, and Cameron Deyell traversing deep space when the mission goes terribly wrong. “In preparation for the video, I went back to the ‘Sekwar’ cave to map it three-dimensionally,” Andrew explained in a statement. “Instructed by a digital artist in NYC (Dan Moore),...
Movies1490wosh.com

‘Schmigadoon!’ spoofs old musicals, in a series that’s too cute for its own good

“Schmigadoon!” was clearly made by and for people who love musicals, for better and occasionally worse. Seeking to create enough original music to power a TV series is always a major challenge, with the added burden that the songs in this 10-episode Apple TV+ show are largely spoofs aimed at those who have spent too much time watching Turner Classic Movies.
TV & VideosDecider

‘Schmigadoon!’

Get ready to fall in love with Apple TV+’s latest comedy triumph, Schmigadoon! The goofy musical comedy series follows lovebirds Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) as they find themselves trapped in a small town where the rules of 1940s and 1950s Broadway hits apply. The two can only escape when they find “true love,” something that clearly addles the long-term couple. Schmigadoon! is both a heartfelt love letter to musicals of the past and scorching comedy. The series is buoyed by an all-star cast including Kristen Chenoweth, Fred Armisen, Dove Cameron, Alan Cumming, Jane Krakowski, Aaron Tveit, and Martin Short.
Musicwdiy.org

'Schmigadoon!' Is A Star-Studded Parody That's Worth Singing About

This is FRESH AIR. Today the streaming service Apple TV+ premieres a new six-part series that's pretty unusual. It's a TV musical called "Schmigadoon!," using the Broadway musical "Brigadoon" as a launching point. Our TV critic David Bianculli has this review. (SOUNDBITE OF CINCO PAUL'S "SCHMIGADOON! MAIN TITLE") DAVID BIANCULLI,...
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

‘Schmigadoon!’ Creator Shoots for the ‘Highest Form of Parody’ With Apple TV Plus Musical Series

“Schmigadoon!” creator Cinco Paul may have based the premise of his six-episode Apple TV Plus comedic musical on “Brigadoon” (and parodied the title, too), but he hadn’t actually seen the Frederick Loewe and Alan Jay Lerner play, nor the 1954 film, when doing so. His love of musicals in general inspired the series. And as he was developing his lead characters and their relationships, he drew on musicals from “The Sound of Music” to “The King and I.” “Those old musicals were big and they had huge ensembles and we wanted to pay tribute to that,” Paul tells Variety. “I always...
Moviesimore.com

New musical comedy 'Schmigadoon!' premieres on Apple TV+

The new series stars Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key. Schmigadoon!, the new musical comedy from Apple TV+, has made its worldwide premiere on the streaming service. The new comedy, which stars Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key, follows the story of a couple who stumble upon a weird and musical town that they cannot escape from until they find "true love."
EntertainmentGizmodo

Schmigadoon Is a Musical Reality That Wants to Trap You

Between WandaVision and Kevin Can F*ck Himself, shows revolving around warped pocket realities have been having quite the moment in 2021. It seems like a moment that Apple TV+’s new musical series Schmigadoon—from co-creators Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio, and director Barry Sonnenfeld—very much wants to be a part of.
MusicVulture

The Many, Many Musical-Theater References Behind Schmigadoon’s Songs

Lost in the woods on a backpacking trip that’s meant to rekindle their relationship, Cecily Strong’s Melissa and Keegan-Michael Key’s Josh wander into a magical town that sounds a bit familiar: Schmigadoon. If you’re familiar with musicals, as Melissa is, you might recognize the title as a play on Brigadoon, the Lerner and Loewe show about a Scottish town that appears once every 100 years. You also might recognize that, as soon as everyone starts singing at Melissa and Josh (much to Josh’s perturbation), they all sound like they’re from other golden age mid-century musicals too. As the new Apple TV series unfolds, Melissa and Josh find themselves amid a set of crisscrossing plotlines, solos, and production numbers that gleefully reference everything from Oklahoma! to Guys and Dolls and The Music Man, performed by a choice group of comedy and theater actors, including Kristin Chenoweth, Ariana DeBose, and Aaron Tveit.
TV & VideosCosmopolitan

Meet the Cast of 'Schmigadoon!,' the People Responsible for Bringing This Truly Bizarre Concept to Life

Becoming trapped against your will in a town that exists as a musical from the 1940s might sound like a horror premise, but the new Apple TV+ series Schmigadoon! promises that it's not. Even if star Cecily Strong does say at the end of the trailer, "Nobody gets killed in a musical! Except Oklahoma... and Carousel... and South Pacific... Oh, hello, West Side Story."
delmartimes.net

Old Globe bringing ‘Grinch’ musical back to the stage in November

Balboa Park theater’s 2019 holiday “Scrooge” show will also be revived. After a pandemic-related move to the radio airwaves last year, the Old Globe’s “Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” musical will return to the live stage this fall for its 24th annual production. The holiday musical will have...
TV SeriesPosted by
E! News

VH1 Is Bringing The Surreal Life Back From the Dead

Watch: "Law & Order" & More TV Shows We're Excited for in 2021. On Thursday, July 22, VH1 announced that The Surreal Life will be rebooted with a new slew of celebrity participants for fall 2021. As fans of the iconic series well know, The Surreal Life puts a batch of celebrities under one roof, causing countless headline-making reality TV moments.
Theater & Danceauroratheatre.com

Song & Dance

Co-Direction by Lilliangina Quiñones & Justin Anderson. Aurora Theatre returns with a live and in-person musical for a special limited engagement, Song and Dance by legendary musical theatre icon, Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber. The first act told entirely in “Song” features India Tyree in the tour-de-force role that won Bernadette Peters her first Tony Award. The second act is told through “Dance,” and features cello virtuoso Noah Johnson with choreography by Angela Harris the Executive Artistic Director of Dance Canvas. Two very different acts tied together by a unifying love story to create a one-of-a-kind theatrical experience from the creator Cats, Evita and Phantom of the Opera.

Comments / 0

Community Policy