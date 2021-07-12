Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

These 3 Incredibly Refreshing Fruit Snacks Scream Summer

By Tyna Hoang
Cosmopolitan
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFact: Snacks are never not in season. But come summer, the craveworthy category is ripe with fruit-filled possibilities. Cheese, you’ll always have a special place in our hearts, and on our burgers—but peak-season produce is fleeting. Fortunately, ALDI has allllll the fresh, organic fruit to make warm-weather snacks a reality at an affordable price. In fact, you can get all the ingredients for these recipes there.

www.cosmopolitan.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresh Fruit#Snacks#Bell Pepper#Scream#Food Drink#Craveworthy#Aldi#Stonemill Peppercorn 2#Dice#Nature Organic Cane Sugar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & Drinksthetrader707.com

Kid-Friendly Summer Snacking

(Family Features) Summer sun means it’s time for warm-weather fun for kids of all ages, and all that activity and playing calls for snacks and hydration to recharge. Whether your children like to play poolside or take a bicycle adventure through the neighborhood, the right nutrient-dense foods can keep the fun going all day long.
Nashville, TNPosted by
Lenny Schumacher

Five ways to serve summer fruits

NASHVILLE, TN — How to serve fruits in a fun way for kids? Follow these guides to spice up some summer fruits so the whole family can enjoy them. The first one is Fruits Kabobs. This is the most entertaining, and the easiest way to eat fruits, besides, making one is so simple, quick, and fun! Grab your cookie cutters, or melon baller and use fruits like watermelon, cantaloupe, and honeydew melon to eye-catching shapes. Parents can also use lollipop sticks to replace the kabob skewers for safety reasons.
RecipesGreenwichTime

Bring Us Your Best Recipe Starring Summer Fruit

We want to see your best recipe starring summer fruit! Enter our latest recipe contest with your submission—you have until August 15!. To trained chefs and home cooks alike, there are few things more precious than peak summer fruit. As we move from spring to summer, we stroll the aisles of our local farmers' markets, waiting for a waft of sweet strawberries and honey-scented ripe peaches. In our latest contest, we are asking our community members to show us how to make those summer fruits shine.
RecipesLincoln Journal Star

Seasoned to Taste: Summer salads spruced up with local fruit

To every thing there used to be a season. Now, through the wonders of worldwide shipping, many of us are lucky enough to have access to all produce all the time. Maybe not peak produce, but if you want a melon in February, you can get it. This plethora of...
Food & Drinkskiss951.com

Here’s A Refreshing Summer Cocktail or Mocktail That Will Cool You Off This Weekend

When my wife and I became new home owners, I was very excited that I could finally have a separate area to put a bar. I’ve discovered that I love mixing drinks to create a delicious cocktail, but only if I have the materials around the house. Recently I gathered cherry juice, simple syrup, a non-flavored soda water, limes and mixed it all up into a mason jar with vodka. It was delicious, refreshing and you can also make it as a mocktail. Check out the video below!
Chandler, AZfrontdoorsmedia.com

Quick Bites: Refreshing and Unique Summer Treats

We all scream for ice cream, but when you are craving something different during the sizzling summer, there is a wide variety of refreshing and unique treats. A popular Mexican frozen treat, paletas are made with fresh fruit or a creamy base. One of the most popular places for paletas in the Valley is the award-winning Paletas Betty in downtown Chandler. The shop is named for the owner, who is from Michoacán, where paletas originated in the 1940s. She uses her grandmother’s recipes with flavors like mango with chile, watermelon with mint, blueberry, peach and chocolate. Paletas Betty also sells raspados, Mexican shaved ice with chunks of fresh fruit.
Recipescookitonce.com

Beef Enchilada Casserole

Prep Time: 20 mins | Cook Time: 35 mins | Total Time: 55 mins | Servings: 8 people. I am blown away with the Mexican flavour of creamy refried beans, layered beef, corn tortillas, and melted cheese smothered in a scrumptious enchilada sauce of this one in a million casserole! This freezer-friendly Beef Enchilada Casserole is incredibly easy to throw together and ready in less than an hour.
Nantucket, MAInquirer and Mirror

Penne alla Vodka a refreshing summer pasta

(July 15, 2021) Traditionally, I don’t serve pasta for dinner very often in the summer, preferring to grill outside most evenings. I guess the heat and steam generated by a big pot of boiling pasta water is a deterrent when combating the season’s inevitable hot and humid stretches of muggy weather.
DrinksPosted by
Parade

Summer Sips! Rosa de Verano Is Just as Refreshing as It Is Pretty

“Bright and summery, this cocktail was designed to be a total crowd pleaser,” says Leanne Favre, brand ambassador for top sherry wine producer Bodegas Lustau in Cádiz, Spain. “The spice of the Vermut Rosé adds depth and intrigue; fresh watermelon juice complements its wild strawberry and orange blossom notes; and a splash of sparkling wine makes the drink light and refreshing, with a touch of effervescence.”
Recipesmarthastewart.com

Cool Off This Summer with These Refreshing Melon Drinks

Whether cantaloupe, honeydew, or watermelon, sweet and juicy melon is the fruit of high summer. When the temperatures soar and the humidity is intense, melon is refreshing sliced for a snack, paired with salty cheese and juicy orange for a savory salad, scooped as a sorbet, or blended into a refreshing drink. This latter route is our favorite, and these three mouthwatering drinks are the way we're going to cool down this summer.
Cleveland, OHWKYC

Avoiding the summer snacking pitfall: Mom Squad Pod podcast

CLEVELAND — Summer is a time for ice cream and cookouts and throwing routine out the window. But many parents are starting to notice their kids aren't eating as healthy as they should be. In this week's Mom Squad Pod podcast, 3News' Maureen Kyle talks with mom and Cleveland Clinic Dietician Kristin Kirkpatrick about the summer pitfalls and how to fix them.
Cleveland, OHclevelandmagazine.com

Five Cleveland Pick-Your-Own-Fruit Farms To Try This Summer

Gather strawberries, blueberries and other fruits at Fitch's Farm Market, Patterson Fruit Farm, Rittman Orchards and others. While offering pick-your-own strawberries for a broad audience, the variety of pick-your-own tomatoes, peppers and beans offered by Fitch’s are for the serious cook. Eighth-generation farmer Adam Fitch emphasizes how the quality, as well as range of products, draw people in. “Fresh quality produce goes a long way as far as people’s diet,” he says. 4413 Center Road, Avon, 440-934-6125, fitchsfarmmarket.com.
AgriculturePosted by
Los Angeles Times

Preserving the best of summer’s fruit

Today is the debut of “L.A. in a Jar,” a new series I created to show home cooks how simple it is to make fruit preserves (if you took the time to learn how to make sourdough bread over the past year, I guarantee this is much easier). Each entry will focus on a different style of preserves that fits a particular season. Come October, we’ll focus on apple butter. In January, it’s citrus marmalade time. And in April of next year, it’ll be all about berry jam and jelly.
Home & Gardenbigrapidsnews.com

KitchenSmarts: A summer refresh for the al fresco tabletop

Socializing and outdoor entertaining carry an extra kick this summer as pandemic restrictions ease. What better time to freshen up your al fresco tabletop and entertaining gear?. To me, outdoor entertaining is the perfect time to get a little untraditional with an eclectic mix of tableware, or repurposing an unusual...
RecipesTODAY.com

10 refreshing ways to eat watermelon this summer

Full of water to hydrate you on a hot day, low in calories, high in vitamins and oh-so sweet and delicious, watermelon just may be the perfect summer food. Of course this fruit is great eaten alone off the rind or in a bowl, but why not incorporate watermelon into your next salad, dessert or drink recipe to bring the seasonal sweetness to your table in even more ways?

Comments / 0

Community Policy