These 3 Incredibly Refreshing Fruit Snacks Scream Summer

We all scream for ice cream, but when you are craving something different during the sizzling summer, there is a wide variety of refreshing and unique treats. A popular Mexican frozen treat, paletas are made with fresh fruit or a creamy base. One of the most popular places for paletas in the Valley is the award-winning Paletas Betty in downtown Chandler. The shop is named for the owner, who is from Michoacán, where paletas originated in the 1940s. She uses her grandmother’s recipes with flavors like mango with chile, watermelon with mint, blueberry, peach and chocolate. Paletas Betty also sells raspados, Mexican shaved ice with chunks of fresh fruit.