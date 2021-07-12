Cancel
FAMU Residence Dining Hall Gets a New Look

By Andrew Skerritt
famunews.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘The Cafe’ undergoes upgrades in time for the fall semester. Florida A&M University’s Residence Dining Hall is undergoing renovations to satisfy the needs of the growing student body. When students return to campus this fall, they will see a new and improved version of what is known as “the Café.” The remodeling project will update the furniture, flooring and finishes, as well as the overall facility’s décor and functionality.

