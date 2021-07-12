Cancel
San Luis Obispo County, CA

Upcoming Board of Supervisors Meeting

By Paso Robles Press
Posted by 
The Paso Robles Press
The Paso Robles Press
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qnFbR_0aude2uZ00

Supervisors to discuss the appointment of a person to fill the Office of Clerk-Recorder

SAN LUIS OBISPO — San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors’ next meeting will be held on Jul. 13 at 9 a.m.

The Board of Supervisors’ weekly agenda and staff reports are available at the following website: slocounty.ca.gov. Packets are also available at the County Government Center and may be viewed online at the Atascadero, Arroyo Grande, Paso Robles, Nipomo, Morro Bay, SLO City/County Libraries, and the SLO Law Library.

▪ All persons desiring to speak on any Board item, including the Consent agenda, Closed Session, or during the general public comment period, are asked to fill out a “Board Appearance Request Form” and submit to the Clerk of the Board prior to the start of the Board item. Each individual speaker is limited to a MAXIMUM of three (3) minutes.

▪ Please refer to the information brochure located in the back and outside of the Board Chambers for additional information regarding accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act, supplemental correspondence, and general rules of procedure.

▪ Persons who require accommodations for any audio, visual or other disability in order to review an agenda, or to participate in a meeting of the Board of Supervisors per the American Disabilities Act (ADA), may obtain assistance by requesting such accommodation 72 hours in advance of the meeting to the Clerk of the Board at (805) 781-5011.

The Paso Robles Press

The Paso Robles Press

Since 1889 • The Paso Robles Press is the daily news leader and weekly print newspaper in Paso Robles wine country and home of the California Mid-State Fair.

 https://pasoroblespress.com
