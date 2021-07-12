Cancel
Basketball

How to watch Team USA Men's Basketball vs. Australia for free: Live stream, start time, TV channel for pre-Olympics exhibition

By Nick O'Malley
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The United States Men's Basketball Team continues its preparations for the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo as they take on Australia Monday night. Team USA started its exhibition period with a disappointing opening loss to Nigeria. Now, the Gregg Popovich-led squad will look to take a lesson from the early upset by bouncing back against a solid Australia team that includes players like Patty Mills, Aron Baynes and Dante Exum but will not include Ben Simmons. The American squad returns to the court with stars like Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets and Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics looking to get back on track on the road to Tokyo.

