Monticello, NY

Board of Education will meet Thursday, July 22

 17 days ago

There will be a regular meeting of the Monticello Central School District Board of Education on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. in the High School Auditorium. There will be a proposed executive session at 6:30 p.m. to discuss “the medical, financial, credit or employment history of a particular person or corporation, or matters leading to the appointment, employment, promotion, demotion, discipline, suspension, dismissal or removal of a particular person or corporation.”

