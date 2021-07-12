Mercyhurst Women's Hockey Unveils 2021-22 Schedule

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Sacramento State 14th-year head men's basketball coach Brian Katz announced the program's 2021-22 schedule today. The schedule includes 29 regular season games, comprised of 13 at home, 15 on the road and one on a neutral floor. Most home games will begin at 7:05 p.m (three games will start at 2:05 p.m.). The neutral floor game will be the annual Sacramento State-UC Davis matchup at the Golden 1 Center on Nov. 23. The two teams will be playing one another in the downtown arena for the fifth time in the last six seasons (last year's game did not happen because of the pandemic). The Hornets and Aggies have split the previous four matchups at Golden 1, with Sacramento State winning each of the last two.