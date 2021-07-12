Cancel
Sports

Mercyhurst Women's Hockey Unveils 2021-22 Schedule

By John Lydic
erienewsnow.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mercyhurst Women's Hockey team will get a more traditional start to the 2021-22 season. After beginning in December last year, the Lakers will start their season with a pair of games at home against RPI. The puck will drop on Friday, Sept. 24. With only five active members of...

