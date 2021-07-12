Cancel
O's add East Carolina second baseman in second round (multiple updates)

By Steve Melewski
masnsports.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe First-Year Player Draft resumed this afternoon and the Orioles selected East Carolina second baseman Connor Norby with their second-round pick, No. 41 overall. Norby led the nation with 102 hits this year as he batted .415/.484/.659 with 15 doubles, 15 homers, 18 steals, 64 runs and 51 RBIs. He finished eight in the nation in batting average. He was named the American Athletic Conference Player of the Year.

