LEONARD QUART: A note on the NYC mayoralty election

I did not rank Eric Adams as one of my choices for the mayoralty. The reason for my vote was not based on his being a political moderate or an ex-policeman. For though he struck me as shrewd and smart, at the same time I felt him to be a somewhat corrupt and demagogic pol without a larger vision for the city, except for an untrammeled commitment to development. I sensed that, once in office, he would mire the city in patronage politics, favor trading, and playing the race card whenever he was on the defensive — a political ethos that harked back to the time of the old machine bosses like Carmine DeSapio and Stanley Friedman. He ran basically on only one issue — public safety — and he played it to the hilt at just the right political moment. Violent crime may still be very low in New York, but it is higher than it was before the pandemic; reported shootings nearly doubled in 2020, and murders rose by 44 percent.