Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

LEONARD QUART: A note on the NYC mayoralty election

By Leonard Quart
theberkshireedge.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI did not rank Eric Adams as one of my choices for the mayoralty. The reason for my vote was not based on his being a political moderate or an ex-policeman. For though he struck me as shrewd and smart, at the same time I felt him to be a somewhat corrupt and demagogic pol without a larger vision for the city, except for an untrammeled commitment to development. I sensed that, once in office, he would mire the city in patronage politics, favor trading, and playing the race card whenever he was on the defensive — a political ethos that harked back to the time of the old machine bosses like Carmine DeSapio and Stanley Friedman. He ran basically on only one issue — public safety — and he played it to the hilt at just the right political moment. Violent crime may still be very low in New York, but it is higher than it was before the pandemic; reported shootings nearly doubled in 2020, and murders rose by 44 percent.

theberkshireedge.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Bronx, NY
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Elections
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Affordable Housing#Brooklyn Heights#Hispanics#New Yorker#Yale Law School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Housing
Related
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Congress fails to extend eviction moratorium expiring Saturday

WASHINGTON — House Democrats on Friday failed to push through a last-minute extension of the federal eviction moratorium that expires Saturday, leaving town for a seven-week recess without holding a vote. The eleventh-hour bid, which came as thousands of people may soon face the process of being forced from their...
ImmigrationPosted by
Reuters

U.S. sues Texas after it blocks transport of migrants in state

July 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department sued Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Friday, seeking to block an executive order that restricts the transport of migrants through the state and authorizes state troopers to pull over vehicles suspected of doing so. In a lawsuit filed in El Paso federal...
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

Navy charges sailor with setting fire that destroyed warship

SAN DIEGO — The U.S. Navy charged a sailor Thursday with starting a fire last year that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard docked off San Diego, marking the maritime branch's worst warship blaze outside of combat in recent memory. The amphibious assault ship burned for more than four days. Left...

Comments / 0

Community Policy