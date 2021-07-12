A record 33,260 new business filings in Iowa over past 12 months
A record number of new businesses were registered with the state during the past 12 months. Iowans starting a new business or changing ownership of an existing business must file certificates of organization with the Secretary of State’s office. Over the last 12 months, more than 33,000 new businesses were registered. That’s 25% higher than the previous record of business filings, set during the 2019 state fiscal year.www.radioiowa.com
Comments / 0