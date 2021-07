July 11-13 was the MLB Draft, and the Cardinals took 21 players over 20 rounds; they had a competitive balance pick between the second and third rounds. After taking 3 high school players (Jordan Walker, Masyn Winn, Tink Hence) with their first 3 picks, the team went back to their historical trend of safe college players; they took 2 high school players in the first 10 round and 3 total. Part of this is the lack of system depth; many of these college players should move a little more quickly because they are more developed. We saw former college pitchers Michael Wacha and Marco Gonzales progress quickly in the past, and the hope is that these low ceiling/high floor players can do that as well.