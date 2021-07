Montgomery is in the front office of a sports team making history and hoping to change how Black women see themselves in the sports industry. It’s the first WNBA season that Renee Montgomery did not suit up to hit the hardwood floor at the Gateway Center Arena at College Park. Instead, the two-time champ has stepped into her new role as co-owner of her former team, the Atlanta Dream. Just a year ago, Montgomery decided to sit out of the 2020 WNBA season to answer the call of social justice. Last summer, many Black women were faced with making decisions about their careers. Whether it was the demands created by the pandemic or the desire to find work that fuels the soul and create impact, we were finding ways to own the next chapter of our lives.