Riley County approves local WIC program budget

Riley County commissioners on Monday approved the local Women, Infants and Children (WIC) nutrition program’s fiscal year 2022 budget.

The budget for the food program is $862,703, entirely paid for by federal money.

Riley County Health Department director Julie Gibbs told commissioners the amount is largely unchanged from previous years. Gibbs said the budget proposal includes all estimated costs to administer WIC and the Breastfeeding Peer Counselor program at WIC sites in the area, including Manhattan, Wamego and Fort Riley.

WIC provides a debit card with food benefits and other nutrition services to women who are pregnant, breastfeeding, or who have children under 5 years old, based on income level. There are 10 grocery stores in the Manhattan area that accept WIC cards, including five in the city. The Kansas WIC program receives funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture each fiscal year, in this case beginning Oct. 1.

In other business, the board approved publishing the date and time for a public hearing about the Fairmont Heights sewer project. The hearing is slated for 9 a.m. July 26 in the county commission meeting room, 115 N. 4th St., first floor.

The public hearing is meant to inform property owners who live in an area along Rannells Road, Zeandale Road, and Deibler Place of their options for how the improvement project will be paid for. The gravity sewer collection system replacement finished at a cost of $319,000. Property owners will learn about the special assessment process and how that will levy assessments on certain lots, pieces, and parcels of land to pay for the cost of sewer improvements.

The proposal from county officials in the meeting agenda shows individual costs of $12,269.23 for each of the 29 affected property owners. Assessments will be levied concurrently with general taxes and take the form of annual payments broken up over 40 years.

Deputy county counselor Craig Cox said his staff determined residents of the Fairmont Heights area are getting the same value out of the sewer system, so the cost was equally divided among those using it to be most fair. Residents of Fairmont Heights are encouraged to attend the hearing to learn more about the financing process.