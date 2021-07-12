Cancel
Sheldon, IA

Sheldon City Council votes down urban chicken ordinance

By Radio Iowa Contributor
Radio Iowa
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter more than a year of debate over the concept, the Sheldon City Council has voted against letting residents raise chickens within city limits. Sheldon City Councilman Pete Hamill says he’s fielded complaints “from some people that indicated to me that we’ve already spent way more time on this than we probably ought to and we’re tired of hearing about it and think it’s something that is so complicated, we ought to take the opportunity to do away with it before we create a nightmare.”

