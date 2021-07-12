Iowa State Fair looking to fill jobs during fair run in August

The Iowa State Fair opens its gates in Des Moines in one month and the search is on for workers to fill some 1,500 positions. Spokesperson Mindy Williamson says it takes a lot of people to keep the fair going. “Those positions that we have open are anything from admission ticket sellers and takers, to thrill parks, cashiers in our ride area,” Williamson says. She says there’s a variety of opportunities — including a chance to bake cookies.