Atlético signs Argentina midfielder De Paul from Udinese

 17 days ago

MADRID (AP) — Spanish league champion Atlético Madrid signed Argentina midfielder Rodrigo de Paul from Udinese on Monday. Atlético said De Paul joined the club on a five-year contract. He had been with Italian club Udinese since 2016. De Paul started for Argentina in the Copa América final against Brazil...

