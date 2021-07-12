Cancel
Journey to Jakku with Rey Among the New FunKon Exclusives

StarWars.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re going back to Jakku, Funko Pop! fans. Just don’t tell Finn. Funko will be hosting FunKon, its summer virtual convention, next month and today we got our first glimpse of the exclusive Star Wars bobbleheads that will be available during the event. The brand’s Across the Galaxy campaign makes...

www.starwars.com

#Star Wars Rebels#Funkon#Imperial Super Commando#Gamestop
Moviesepicstream.com

Star Wars’ Reveals Poe Dameron’s Tie to the Original Trilogy

Star Wars fans might know very little about Poe Dameron’s (Oscar Isaac) origin, but it looks like Star Wars may have just revealed how the sequel trilogy actor ties together with the original Star Wars trilogy. In the Star Wars novel, Resistance Reborn there was a significant reveal. The book...
Moviesdorksideoftheforce.com

The Book of Boba Fett is not coming to Disney+ in August 2021

With the promise of his own show, the galaxy’s most feared bounty hunter, Boba Fett, will be jetpacking into living rooms and laptops later this year. However, it won’t be as soon as we’d like. And with the release schedule for Disney+ quite full, The Book of Boba Fett will...
Shoppingmouseplanet.com

Disney Stuff - McFarlane Toys: Disney Mirrorverse Collection

Hello MousePlanet! It's the Top 5 guy here dipping back into one of my older series about all that Disney Stuff that we all seem to collect, acquire and accumulate. I spent years writing about all of the various Disney merchandise, collectibles and all sorts of Disney Stuff that has managed to find its way onto the shelves and into the drawers of this house. It's been a while since I wrote about it, but that in no way shape or form means that I've given up on the collecting end. At times I feel like I have more stuff than ever before. My dear friend Robert always told me that, "You have to rotate your stuff. Keep a bunch of it packed away and every once in a while rotate what you have on display. That way it keeps things fresh looking on your shelves." Robert and I always put a little too much thought into our various collections, but he was right and I'm about due to rotate some things in an out of my visible collection. The problem is, of course, that there's always something new to collect! With Disney being the massive merchandise juggernaut that they are, there's never a shortage of new, cool things to acquire. That's on top of all of the old, cool things that I'm still on the hunt for. Case in point being the collection I'm writing about today, the McFarlane Toys Disney Multiverse Collection.
Star Warsstarwarsnewsnet.com

Review: Starlight Squadron Vs. Star Destroyer in Marvel’s Star Wars #15

Luke Skywalker returns to the forefront of the Star Wars title in a simple, but fun, adventure against the Empire. Jumping in to help Starlight Squadron, one fighter down due to Shara Bey’s continued hiding on a Star Destroyer (amazingly the only major loose/paused plot thread of the War of the Bounty Hunters crossover) Luke Skywalker joins the team as they go on a mission to check out a potential Rebel rendezvous point. Spoilers ahead…..
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

The 10 Ugliest Star Wars Characters, Ranked

Refusing to create a fictional world full of glamorous beings, George Lucas and the Star Wars team of today continue to introduce a wide variety of characters. Ugly comes in many forms within the Star Wars Universe, from political puppets to crime lords. Each of the ugliest Star Wars characters serves a purpose, creating a sense of fear or absurdity. Since the release of Star Wars: A New Hope in 1977, over 20,000 characters have been created. Some like Lando Calrissian are drop-dead gorgeous while others like Grand Moff Wilhuff Tarkin revel in the foul stench of their appearance.
Visual Arttoughpigs.com

EXCLUSIVE: Muppets Studio Gets New Logo

Big news for font lovers! The Muppets Studio has a brand new logo. It’s gold and shiny and reminiscent of the classic Muppet Show opening. The Muppets Studio has had a few logos over the years, all with varying degrees of beauty, intrigue, and Muppetiness. Dare I say, this may be the best one yet.
TV & VideosComicBook

Disney-Pixar UP Spinoff Dug Days Gets Adorable Funko Pops

The Disney / Pixar 2009 animated film UP is set to get a sequel in the form of a television show dubbed Dug Days that is expected to air on Disney+ in the fall of 2021. The series will follow the life of Dug the dog and Carl in suburbia, and it appears that Russel will make an appearance if this new lineup of Funko Pops is anything to go by.
TV SeriesStarWars.com

Bad Batch First Look: “War-Mantle”

Following their encounter with the Pykes, the Bad Batch take on a risky new mission. Check out preview images from the latest episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, “War-Mantle,” now streaming on Disney+!. StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time. Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #DisneyPlus, #TheBadBatch. TAGS: Bad Batch First...
MoviesInverse

Bad Batch just retconned the biggest Dune ripoff in Star Wars

Star Wars characters are always getting busted for smuggling a mysterious substance called “Spice.”. In A New Hope, Han was on the run from Jabba because he dropped a shipment of Spice. In the final season of The Clone Wars, Ahsoka helped her smuggler buddies — Trace and Rafa — in a complicated Spice heist. And, very recently in The Bad Batch, a case of stolen Spice put Hunter, Omega, and the gang in a tricky spot with the Pyke syndicate.
MoviesInside the Magic

‘Star Wars’ Is Bizarrely Retconning ‘Return of the Jedi’

In the ever-expanding Star Wars universe, there’s room for just about anything to happen — from the rumored introduction of Brie Larson as Luke Skywalker’s Star Wars Legends wife, Mara Jade, in The Mandalorian saga to discovering that iconic bounty hunter Boba Fett has a sister named Omega (Michelle Ang) — the stories we know and love are constantly evolving.
MoviesInside the Magic

‘Star Wars’ Finally Confirms Why Stormtroopers Aren’t as Good as Clones

If there’s one thing that Star Wars fans are united in, it’s the seemingly poor job of the Galactic Empire’s stormtroopers. Over the years, stormtroopers have come under fire, with their blaster aim and armor, in particular, causing fans to question how strong and effective stormtroopers actually are. This year...
TravelInside the Magic

Disney Releases New, Exclusive, and DISCOUNTED MagicBand

For the past several years, when Guests booked a vacation to Walt Disney World Resort and were staying on property, Disney would send them a complimentary MagicBand to use throughout their vacation. Though, upcoming vacationers should know this has since changed as, at the start of 2021, Walt Disney World...

