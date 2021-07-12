Cancel
Suns' Booker seeks to bounce back from Game 3 struggles

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE -- Devin Booker's impressive postseason run has hit one of its first real speed bumps. Now the focus is on the Phoenix Suns guard will be how he responds. Booker shot just 3 of 14 Sunday night and managed just 10 points as the Suns lost 120-100 to the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. That performance came after Booker scored 27 points in Game 1 and 31 points in Game 2. It was the first time he'd been held below 15 points in 19 playoff games.

