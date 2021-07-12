Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

AtlÃ©tico signs Argentina midfielder De Paul from Udinese

By Associated Press
Posted by 
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADRID -- Spanish league champion AtlÃ©tico Madrid signed Argentina midfielder Rodrigo de Paul from Udinese on Monday. AtlÃ©tico said De Paul joined the club on a five-year contract. He had been with Italian club Udinese since 2016. De Paul started for Argentina in the Copa AmÃ©rica final against Brazil on...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
16K+
Followers
106K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diego Simeone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Udinese#Copa#Spanish#Italian#The Copa Am Rica#Argentines#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
News Break
Soccer
Place
Europe
Place
Madrid, Spain
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Frank Onyeka: Brentford sign FC Midtjylland midfielder

The 23-year-old Super Eagle has joined the promoted side on a five-year contract ahead of the new season. Brentford have confirmed the signing of Nigeria international Frank Onyeka from Danish side FC Midtjylland. The promoted side has announced the arrival of the Super Eagle on a five-year contract, and he...
Soccerchatsports.com

Batista Mendy: Angers sign former Nantes midfielder

The Stade Raymond Kopa giants have added the 21-year-old to their squad ahead of the 2021-22 campaign. French elite division side Angers have announced the signing of Batista Mendy from Nantes on Monday evening. Having been handed a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee by the Black and Whites, the...
Soccerchatsports.com

Joel Obi: Salernitana sign former Chievo midfielder

The Nigeria midfielder will play in the Italian top-flight next season after spending the last two seasons with the Yellow and Blues in Serie B. Newly-promoted Serie A club Salernitana have confirmed the signing of former Chievo midfielder Joel Obi on a one-year contract with the option of an extension.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Manchester United 'table concrete £200k-a-week offer to sign Leon Goretzka' when his Bayern Munich deal expires next summer with German star potentially in line to succeed Paul Pogba in their midfield

Manchester United 'have made Leon Goretzka a concrete £200,000-a-week offer' to join them next summer. The Germany midfielder, 26, is out of contract at Bayern Munich in the summer of 2022 with talks underway over an extension. But there is plenty of interest in Goretzka, with Real Madrid and Barcelona...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Albert Sambi Lokonga: Arsenal complete signing of midfielder from Anderlecht

Arsenal have completed the signing of midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga from Anderlecht for an initial fee believed to be around £15m. The 21-year-old, who received his first call-up to Belgium’s international squad in March, made 33 appearances in the Belgian First Division A last season and scored three goals. Lokonga, who has signed a five-year deal and will wear the No 23 shirt, will reinforce Mikel Arteta’s options in central midfield with Granit Xhaka expected to join AS Roma this summer, while Matteo Guendouzi’s fraught time at the club ended with a move to Marseille. Dani Ceballos has also...
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Brentford sign Chelsea midfielder Myles Peart-Harris

Brentford have signed Chelsea midfielder Myles Peart-Harris for an undisclosed fee. The Premier League newcomers have taken the 18-year-old across west London on a four-year deal. Peart-Harris – an England youth international – came through Chelsea’s youth system but leaves without making a first-team appearance. Bees boss Thomas Frank said...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Newcastle 'hold an interest in Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley' with Steve Bruce eyeing the former Everton man 'even if he manages to sign Joe Willock from Arsenal' this summer

Newcastle are looking to bolster their midfield for next season and are considering an approach to Chelsea for Ross Barkley, according to a report. Barkley, 27, had an up-and-down season on loan at Aston Villa last season but Newcastle are monitoring his situation as they look to add a box-to-box midfielder to their squad, according to The Athletic.
SoccerPosted by
Daily Herald

Torres begins stint as coach for AtlÃ©tico's youth team

MADRID -- Fernando Torres began a new stint at AtlÃ©tico Madrid on Monday, overseeing his first training session as a youth-team coach. The former AtlÃ©tico star will be leading the club's under-19 squad this season. The 37-year-old Torres, who retired as a player two years ago while in Chinese soccer,...
Premier LeagueBBC

Stefan Johansen: QPR complete signing of Fulham midfielder

QPR have signed midfielder Stefan Johansen from Championship rivals Fulham for an undisclosed fee. The 30-year-old was on loan for four months last season and played a key role as the club climbed out of relegation trouble to finish ninth. "It is great to be back," Johansen told the club...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Barcelona 'offered the chance to sign Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek'... but the Holland star 'wants to stay and fight for his place' after difficult first season at Old Trafford

Barcelona have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Donny van de Beek but the Manchester United midfielder is determined to stay and fight for his place at Old Trafford. The Holland international endured a difficult first season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with the United boss handing him just four starts in the Premier League and 15 in across all competitions.
SoccerTribal Football

AC Milan wrapping up signing of Real Madrid midfielder Brahim Diaz

AC Milan are wrapping up the signing of Real Madrid midfielder Brahim Diaz. AS says a two-year loan is close being settled after Diaz spent last season with the Rossonero. The only stumbling block has been Milan's wish for a permanent option - which both Real Madrid and Diaz are reluctant to agree to.
SoccerBBC

Frida Maanum: Arsenal Women sign Norway midfielder from Linkopings FC

Arsenal have signed Norway midfielder Frida Maanum from Swedish side Linkopings FC. The 22-year-old scored the winner against Wales in November to secure Norway's place at the 2022 European Championship. "It's an honour to sign for a club like Arsenal," Maanum, who won the Swedish title with Linkopings, said. "The...
Premier Leagueworldsoccer.com

Paris Saint-Germain want to sign Paul Pogba from Manchester United

Paris Saint-Germain are keen on signing Paul Pogba from Manchester United. Here’s your daily round-up of transfer gossip from World Soccer. While it’s not been a bad few weeks for Manchester United, the Red Devils won’t be too pleased to see Paul Pogba’s name back in the gossip columns. In the same way the Red Devils lost the midfielder on a free transfer nine years ago, there’s the potential for it to happen again. According to the Mirror, Mauricio Pochettino is keen to bring the midfielder to Paris Saint-Germain. The Ligue 1 giants believe £50 million would be enough to tempt the Red Devils into business. However, if they were to wait a year, they could sign him for free next summer. Although he was a key player for United in 2020-21, the club’s hierarchy may be unwilling to take that sort of risk again. Of course, they could gamble on him signing a new deal before next summer, but that’s by no means guaranteed.
SoccerYardbarker

Allegri makes a call to Juventus La Liga transfer target

Massimiliano Allegri has called Miralem Pjanic as he nears a return to Juventus this summer. The Bianconeri sold him to Barcelona last summer in exchange for Arthur and some cash. However, he has struggled to impress in Spain and as they struggle financially Barca is looking to offload him. Tuttosport...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Manchester United 'move ahead of Arsenal and Tottenham in the race to sign Ruben Neves' with Wolves midfielder available for £35m this summer... as the Red Devils weigh up selling PSG target Paul Pogba

Manchester United have moved ahead of Arsenal in the race to sign Wolves star Ruben Neves. The Old Trafford club are keen on securing a deal for Neves, who has thrived in the midlands since joining from Porto back in 2017. Arsenal retain an interest in the 24-year-old but talkSPORT...

Comments / 0

Community Policy