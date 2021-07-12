Former Moeller baseball standout selected by Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox selected former Moeller High School baseball standout Tyler McDonough with the 75th overall selection in the third round of the Major League Baseball Draft on Monday afternoon.

McDonough, a sophomore infielder/outfielder at North Carolina State University, hit .339 with 79 hits, 21 doubles, 15 home runs, 45 runs batted in, 58 runs scored and a .631 slugging percentage for the Wolfpack this spring.

He was a DI Baseball third-team All-American and an American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings second-team All-Region selection. He was also a second-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection.

The 2018 Moeller graduate helped North Carolina State (37-19) to the College World Series in June. He played primarily center field during his three years with the Wolfpack.

"I'm just happy for him and all the hard work he's put in since he entered Moeller High School and the years before," Moeller baseball coach Tim Held told WCPO.

McDonough was an infielder and catcher at Moeller and played varsity for three years. He batted in the leadoff position for three years with the Crusaders.

He hit .328 with 80 hits and 84 runs and earned All-American recognition at Moeller.

"He was always that guy that the moment was never too big for him," Held said. "He embraced those moments. He would get big hits for us and make big plays."

McDonough is expected to be the 47th Moeller graduate to play professional baseball in the high school program history, according to Held.