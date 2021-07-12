Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Palm Beach County, Inland Palm Beach County by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-11 19:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Coastal Palm Beach County; Inland Palm Beach County; Metro Palm Beach County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN PALM BEACH COUNTY UNTIL 400 PM EDT * At 309 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Loxahatchee Groves, or near Wellington, moving northwest at 30 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include West Palm Beach, Boynton Beach, Wellington, Jupiter, Palm Beach Gardens, Lake Worth, Riviera Beach, Palm Beach, Juno Beach, Greenacres, Royal Palm Beach, Palm Springs, North Palm Beach, Lantana, Lake Park, Atlantis, Haverhill, Cloud Lake, Palm Beach International Airport and Port Of Palm Beach.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0