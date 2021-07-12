Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burlington County, NJ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burlington, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 15:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. In addition to large hail and damaging winds, frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Burlington; Mercer; Middlesex; Monmouth; Ocean The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Ocean County in southern New Jersey Eastern Mercer County in central New Jersey Northern Burlington County in southern New Jersey Central Monmouth County in central New Jersey Southern Middlesex County in northern New Jersey Southeastern Bucks County in southeastern Pennsylvania Northeastern Philadelphia County in southeastern Pennsylvania * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 308 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Cranbury, or 13 miles south of New Brunswick, moving northeast at 15 mph. Other strong to potentially severe storms were located from Northeast Philadelphia to Hamilton, and were nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Philadelphia, Old Bridge, Bensalem, East Brunswick, Manalapan, Willingboro, Princeton, Florence, Burlington, Bristol, Matawan, Riverside, Palmyra, Jamesburg, Hightstown, Bordentown, Cranbury, Beverly, Tullytown and Allentown. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 5 and 9. Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 352 and 359. Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 30 and 40. Interstate 195 in New Jersey between mile markers 2 and 18. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 44 and 58, and between mile markers 63 and 69. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Middlesex County, NJ
State
New Jersey State
City
Burlington, NJ
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Burlington County, NJ
City
Allentown, NJ
City
Riverside, NJ
County
Mercer County, NJ
City
Matawan, NJ
City
Palmyra, NJ
City
Willingboro, NJ
City
Bordentown, NJ
City
Jamesburg, NJ
City
Manalapan Township, NJ
City
Cranbury Township, NJ
City
Princeton, NJ
City
Hamilton Township, NJ
City
Middlesex, NJ
City
East Brunswick, NJ
City
Hightstown, NJ
County
Ocean County, NJ
County
Monmouth County, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern New Jersey#Thunderstorm#Roofs#Extreme Weather#Interstate 95#Interstate 195#Interstate 295
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden tells federal workers: Get vaccinated or submit to testing

President Biden on Thursday is directing all federal employees and onsite contractors to show that they are vaccinated or otherwise submit to regular coronavirus testing, a major step that will likely cause other private sector businesses to follow suit. Biden is also instructing his administration to apply similar standards to...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Former longtime Sen. Carl Levin dies at 87

Former Sen. Carl Levin (D-Mich.), a 36-year veteran of the Senate and a key voice on military issues, has died at the age of 87. The Levin Center at Wayne State University in Detroit announced the late senator’s death Thursday evening, calling him "a dearly beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, and life-long public servant.”
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...
Mental HealthPosted by
Fox News

Michael Phelps on Simone Biles' situation: 'It broke my heart'

Simone Biles' decision to withdraw from two Tokyo Olympics gymnastics events sent shockwaves across the world this week and led to empathy from retired swimmer Michael Phelps. Phelps is one of the most-decorated Olympic swimmers of all time and in his retirement has raised awareness for mental health issues. He told NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico on Wednesday that Biles’ situation over the last few days "broke my heart."

Comments / 0

Community Policy