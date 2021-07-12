Cancel
Fannin County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Fannin, Gilmer, Gordon, Murray, Pickens by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Fannin; Gilmer; Gordon; Murray; Pickens SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN GILMER...EASTERN GORDON...NORTHWESTERN PICKENS...MURRAY AND NORTHWESTERN FANNIN COUNTIES UNTIL 345 PM EDT At 306 PM EDT...a line of strong thunderstorms extended from near Cisco to near Fort Mountain State Park to near Oakman, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph, pea sized hail, frequent lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding, especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of these storms include Chatsworth, Ellijay, Eton, East Ellijay, Ranger, Crandall, Carters, Talona, Tails Creek, Sumac, Ramhurst, Jones Mill, Higdon, Gregory, Cohutta Wilderness, Epworth, Conasauga Lake, Tennga, Cisco and Oakman. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. HAIL...0.25IN WIND...40MPH

alerts.weather.gov

