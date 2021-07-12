Severe Weather Statement issued for Palm Beach by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 15:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Palm Beach THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN PALM BEACH COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 315 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.