Cindric is Hoping to Find the Magic He’s Been Missing at “The Magic Mile”
As the reigning NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) champion and NXS points leader since the first race of 2021, Austin Cindric couldn’t be in a better position to repeat as series champ come November. But one place where the Team Penske driver is still in search of some magic is “The Magic Mile,” where Cindric and the rest of the NXS will compete in the Ambetter Get Vaccinated 200 on Saturday, July 17.speedwaydigest.com
Comments / 0