Cindric is Hoping to Find the Magic He’s Been Missing at “The Magic Mile”

It didn’t take long for Austin Cindric to realize he was playing with the big boys. “When I got in my car for the Duels (at Daytona), and I had Kyle Larson behind me, I’ve got Ryan Newman in front of me, that was like, ‘Oh God, I’m in,’” Cindric told RACER. “I’m in, and this is what I signed up for, and that was the only realization that I’ve had that I’m part of something that’s at a high level.