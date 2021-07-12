Final Fantasy 14 Popularity Spike Results in Sold Out Digital Copies

Final Fantasy 14, a game released in September 2010, surprised all when it appeared to be sold out in online stores for the PC in July 2021. Both on Steam and on Square Enix’s storefront, stock for the game was unavailable, but it could be added to wish lists and carts. It does not quite make sense that a digital version of something would sell out, as it is not constrained by the materials needed for physical copies, but it was clarified that Square Enix ran out of unique codes for the games, resulting in the shortage. At the time, it was also impossible to create new characters for players who already owned the game.